They call it cross-country for a reason.

Last Saturday, members of the Pueblo West High School girls team flew to Casa Grande, Ariz. for the Nike Desert Twilight Festival.

Aspen Fulbright, Shayana Holcomb, Ginger Hartman, Jordan Lucero, Jordan Moran, Michelle Pratt and Portia Carrera, helped the Cyclones finish third in the race with 199 points.

“It was just an awesome experience,” coach Bobby Tillman said. “The girls have been focused on this trip for months and they were ready to put all the hard work they have put in on display and show the kind of athletes they are and the kind of team they are.

“In cross-country and track we are always looking for opportunities to expose our athletes to competition outside of Colorado and the Desert Twilight meet is one of the top-five cross-country meets in the country.”

It’s a big boost for the remainder of the year and today as the Cyclones head to the Salida Invitational to compete.

Members of the team raised money for their ticket on Hudl to compete in the race in Arizona. Tillman also said Chris Fulbright helped organize the trip.

Following the Central Cross-Country Invitational on Sept. 21 at Elmwood Golf Course, Holcomb said she hoped for one of her best races of the year.

“I’m just trying to PR down there,” Holcomb said. “I (want) to do my best and just (hoped) the weather (wasn’t) too hot.”

The climate was cool as was Holcomb as she raced to her season-best time of 19 minutes, 43.92 seconds and 13th place at the event.

Fulbright also had her best performance of the year and clocked in at 18:32.29 to finish second overall.

Hartman placed 16th with a time of 19:49.93.

Tillman said it was important for the Cyclones as they enter the home stretch of the season as state, at Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Oct. 26, is three weeks away.

“This race was a huge confidence booster for some of the girls,” Tillman said. “Some of them have never been in the kind of shape they are in now and they are still learning what they are capable of doing in a race. Races like this one help them teach their mind what their body is capable of doing. We have (South-Central League) and regionals left before, hopefully, a trip to the state meet as a whole team.

"After last week, I don't talk about what time they need to run in races. Instead, our conversations revolve around their place, being competitive at all times, and selling out for their teammates. This is a special group and I am blessed to be their coach and excited to be a part of their journey.”

