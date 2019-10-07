Tuesday night's South-Central League volleyball showdown between 2nd-ranked Pueblo County and 4th-ranked Pueblo West, taking place at Pueblo West High School, promises to be one of the top volleyball matches thus far in the Colorado high school volleyball season.

Pueblo West High School wants to pack the gym for the game, and will hold a food drive in exchange for free student admission to the game.

Students from Pueblo West and Pueblo County high schools will receive free admission into the game Tuesday night with a donation of a non-perishable food item. The drive benefits Tom and Louie's Cupboard, which gives meals to needy families for Thanksgiving.

Opening serve is at 6:30 p.m.

The food drive is part of a community project by the Pueblo West High School Student Council, and the game provided a great opportunity, Pueblo West High School activities director Zach Odell said.

"I thought this event could be a great way to give back to the community," Odell said, "and give back to the community as well as increase attendance at this event."

Tom and Louie's Cupboard is a food pantry that arose from the memory of two prominent figures at St. Leander's Church on the east side.

In 1996, Rev. Thomas Scheets and Rev. Louis Stovik were shockingly murdered at the church. From their memories, Tom and Louie's Cupboard arose, which has fed hundreds of needy families in Pueblo ever since.

"I remember when the tragedy happened as I had several friends who went to St. Leander's Church," Odell said, "and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to support the TLC cause, because helping people during the holiday season goes above and beyond any single game or season. We may battle on the field, court, mat or track, but helping others is what Pueblo is all about."

