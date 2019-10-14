Here are the three boys and three girls nominated for athlete of the week for their performances from Oct. 7-12:

Noah Wagner, Pueblo West boys golf

Wagner had the best finish of Cyclones golfers. He placed ninth overall at state with a six-over-par 77 as a freshman.

Timothy Perez, Centennial cross-country

Perez clocked in at 18:14 during the City-County Championships to finish first in the race.

George Longoria, South football

Longoria carried the ball 33 times for 170 yards and a touchdown against East in the Cannon Game.

Abi Lucas, South softball

Lucas totaled six hits, six RBI, a triple and two home runs in last week's batch of contest to help the Colts improve to 21-2 this season.

Audrey Maroney, Rye cross-country

Though she placed second overall, the Class 3A runner was just 15 seconds off from first place at the City-County Championship.

Baylee Bloesser, Central gymnastics

Bloesser scored an 8.9 on her floor routine to placed third and finished third in the all-around for the Central co-op team.