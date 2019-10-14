The 2019 class of the Colorado State University-Pueblo Athletics Hall of Fame will induct six members at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Occhiato Student Center Ballroom at the 10th annual banquet. The class will then be introduced at halftime of the homecoming football game against Colorado Mesa.

The class features six former student-athletes, a coach and special contributor who dedicated more than two decades to the university and a men's basketball team with the most wins in program history.

The football game kicks off at 2 p.m. at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. The inductees also will attend the CSU-Pueblo alumni foundation tailgate on rooftop of the Leomiti Warrior Center beginning at noon.

The hall of fame class features six student-athletes who all earned All-American honors during their careers.

Maurice Blanding (1995-97) averaged 21.3 points per game in his two-year career for the men's basketball team. Kirk Brynjulson (1972-75) was a four-year starter on the defensive line for the football team. Also a member of the football program, Sam Clay (1962-65) played both ways as an offensive guard and linebacker. Lauren (Dunsmoor) Leomiti (2006, 2007) competed on the women's cross-country team for two seasons and finished 11th at the 2007 NCAA Division II National Championships. Myron Jefferson (1984-88) racked up four All-American awards during his career on the men's track and field team. From the baseball team, Tony Wittmus (2002, 2004) still holds a the school record for career batting average at .467.

Don Stutters served the University and athletic department through three name changes from 1960 to 1981 as a professor and assistant football coach. He received the 1979 Red Cross "Certificate of Merit" (Highest Award given by the Red Cross) signed by President Nixon for First Aid given to a football player struck by lightning during practice.

The 1990-91 men's basketball team still holds the program record for wins in a season after going 25-8. Coached by 2018 CSU-Pueblo Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Joe Folda, the team made the NAIA National Tournament after being crowned the NAIA District VII Tournament Champions. The squad also won the Colorado Athletic Conference Tournament.

Football team inks pact

with Grand Valley State

Colorado State University-Pueblo and Grand Valley State University jointly announced a four-year agreement to play in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The 2020 matchup will be played at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in Pueblo, while the 2021 game will be played at 5 p.m. Sept. 11 in Allendale, Michigan at 7 p.m. The 2022 contest will return to Pueblo, with the 2023 game set to be played back at GVSU.

The ThunderWolves and Lakers have played twice, both in the NCAA Playoffs and both in Pueblo. The first meeting was in the second round in 2013. GVSU won 34-30. In the NCAA Quarterfinals in 2015, Grand Valley State won, 31-7.

The agreement locks in the Pack's nonconference schedule for the next three years. The ThunderWolves will play at Texas A&M University-Kingsville next year. The ThunderWolves announced last week they will play Texas A&M University-Commerce in 2021 and 2022.

"We are very excited about competing against one of the elite programs in the country," CSU-Pueblo head football coach John Wristen said. "I think this is a great opportunity for the growth of Division II football."

"We have a great deal of respect for Grand Valley State Football and are really excited to secure a four-year agreement with such an outstanding program," CSU-Pueblo director of intercollegiate athletics Paul Plinske said. "We aspire to be at the national level, year in and year out, like Grand Valley State is, so having games like this is important to the vision of our athletic department. We believe this will be a very healthy and positive competition and are excited to secure 11 games for the next three years, including six home games in 2020."

