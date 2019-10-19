East High School’s football team turned over the ball six times on Friday night at Dutch Clark Stadium.

And the Eagles won.

It was one of the magic tricks East pulled off in their 19-7 win against Centennial in the South-Central League showdown.

“It feels good,” Eagles coach Andy Watts said. “We came out with the intentions of winning this ball game and it feels great to get back on the winning track.”

The Eagles (2-5 overall, 1-1 S-CL) began the first quarter with two turnovers — an interception followed by a fumble.

After Centennial punted to start the second quarter, the Eagles pieced together a turnover-free drive that got them on the board.

It began with trickery on fourth down.

The Eagles lined up to punt before Kaeden Bowman found Nick Carrera on a 34-yard pass to give East a first down.

Watts gave all credit to the Eagles’ awareness on the read.

“We didn’t even call a fake punt,” Watts said. “(Centennial) didn’t have a corner out there. They had a mishap on their end and they didn’t have a corner out there. It was a heads-up play by Kaeden and Nick. …(Kaeden) looked out there and there was nobody there and he took advantage of the opportunity. I can’t take credit for that.”

Junior Orlando Mondragon capped the 12-play, 86-yard drive with a 9-yard carry to the house to give East a 6-0 lead with 8:24 left in the half.

Thomas Waggener’s kick made it 7-0.

Centennial then dug into its bag of tricks shortly after East’s magic act.

With 1:50 on the clock, Justin Cruz’s halfback pass connected with Devin Blue, who was alone and streaking down the Bulldogs’ sideline for a 61-yard touchdown reception.

“We knew we had to come out and make some explosive plays against their defense,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Wilkerson said. “That was one way we were able to achieve that."

Francisco Chavez’s kick made it 7-all with 1:42 left in the half.

But it was the only act the Bulldogs had to follow East’s show.

“East did a good job,” Wilkerson said. “Their defense played hard and well and it was a stalemate for us then. We couldn’t move the ball after that score.”

Watts credited his defense for salvaging the game and breaking the Eagles’ four-game losing streak.

“Defensively we played lights out,” Watts said. “Our defense had a tremendous game. We had one let down – they scored on a trick play. Outside of that, we didn’t give up much and that’s how we were able to win this ball game. …Without our defense playing lights out, we don’t win this game.”

Despite forcing six East turnovers, the Bulldogs’ 61-yard bomb was the only play that turned into points.

Of the Bulldogs six, second-half drives, three ended in three-and-out punts and the other three were turnover on downs.

“We’re starting to play as one,” East’s Frank Kushner said. “It’s our brotherhood. That held us together more than anything.”

Kushner added that the defense shrugged off the offenses turnovers and remain focused on their jobs.

“It’s all part of the game,” Kushner said. “That’s why I love the game. Not everything in life goes as planned. That’s just life. For us, that was just another opportunity to step up and show what we’re made of.”

On the Eagles’ second possession of the third quarter, Jaxson Herring’s 28-yard pass to Brendan Harding highlighted the drive and Herring’s 1-yard scamper finished it to make it 13-7 with 3:19 left in the quarter.

Mondragon put the final touch on the game following Centennial’s turnover on downs with 3:19.

He earned all 32 yards on the drive and bullied his way past the defense to take an 11-yard run to the end zone to make it 19-7 with 2:41 left in the game.

“I just saw a big whole from my linemen and went through it and got that touchdown for them,” Mondragon said. “The O-line was so important because they’re the ones who got me that touchdown. I couldn’t have done that without them.”

The Eagles will head to Hornets Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday for their game at Pueblo County (2-5, 0-2 S-CL).

The Bulldogs will prepare for the Bell Game against Central (5-2, 1-1).

Wilkerson knows his team will be prepared.

“The kids come ready to work every day,” Wilkerson said. “You don’t really need to say much to them because they’re ready to go. I’m proud of how they played (Friday) because it was a program builder. We showed we can compete with teams such as East. They’re well coached and do a good job. Our kids fought hard and that shows we can compete in the city.”

Chieftain sports reporter Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill