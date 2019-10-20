It took a pair of scares, but South and Pueblo County high schools punched their tickets to the Class 4A state softball tournament.

The Colts earned the Region 5 crown and went 2-0 while the Hornets finished 2-1 to earn a state berth on Saturday at the Runyon Sports Complex.

South defeated Standley Lake 9-2 and Coronado 7-6 in nine innings. Pueblo County beat Berthoud 15-4, lost to Elizabeth 6-2 and won against Conifer 9-3.

The Colts were the lone regional champion from Pueblo and almost lost that in their finale that lasted nearly three hours.

South def. Standley Lake, hangs on to win in extras against Coronado

South capitalized on five errors from the Gators and stifled Standley Lake with nine hits to earn a 9-2 win in their opener at DiIorio Field.

Jada Pagels finished 3-of-3 against the Gators with a walk, a double, and a run to her name. Alex Belton went 2-of-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored.

The Colts (23-2) led wire-to-wire and at no point faced a threat from Standley Lake’s batters. But that changed against Coronado.

Colts survive Cougars onslaught

South faced its biggest deficit of the season and were in a 5-0 hole heading to the bottom of the fifth inning.

Colts coach Wes Medrill never panicked.

“I never doubted it,” Medrill said. “I know we have the kind of ball club that’s going to battle to the very end. We’ve had injuries nobody is quitting. When you have that kind of ball club, you always think you’re in a game.

The Colts methodically chipped away at the Cougars’ lead and cut it to 5-3 after the bottom of the fourth.

They added another in the fifth and Pagels tied it at 5-5 after she made a read on a wild throw.

“I’m pretty proud of my speed because I was injured (back) last year,” Pagels said. “Once I saw the ball going I knew I had to go and do it for my team.”

The Colts loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh with no outs and had several shots to win it.

But they came up empty following a double play and an out at first.

“The runner at first took off too far and the ball was hit to right field and I told my runner to tag but she didn’t,” Medrill said. “She ran halfway down, came back and then they got the third out on us.”

Still, they remained composed.

“We told them one runner at a time,” Medrill said. “We can do it, we can score and we can make things happen. If we feel that confidence in us we can make things happen.”

The Colts did.

After the Cougars made it 6-5 in the top of the eighth, Halle Herrera’s RBI single scored Bella Archuletta to tied it at 6-all.

The following inning, Pagels worked more magic to bring home Madison Doverspike.

“I told myself I could do it,” Pagels said. “I was struggling these past two weeks. I thought (their first baseman) was going to catch it but I just kept running. I didn’t care.”

It bounced just inside the foul line and Doverspike made it home to supply the 7-6 victory.

“I’m so happy,” Pagels said. “I’m so excited. I’m proud of us. We came together as a team.”

Pueblo County notch 11 runs in the fifth

The Hornets broke out the sparkling cider after their second win of the day gave them a state berth. But the Hornets needed to avenge last season’s stunner against Berthoud.

Pueblo County (21-5) trailed 4-1 heading to the fifth against the Spartans (9-16). But a remarkable bottom half of the inning staved off a repeat of 2018.

“Going to the fifth inning down 4-1 there was room for concern,” Hornets coach Danielle Villegas said. “But we had to go back to the drawing board and do all the little things right, execute bunts, hit the ball right, put pressure on their defense and I think we did that.”

Abby Padilla and Kaylin Mares combined for eight hits, seven RBIs and five runs in the victory.

Brief scare, eventual relief

Elizabeth dinged the Hornets for hits in the regional title game and held Pueblo County to two runs.

The Hornets did manage nine hits in the game, but Elizabeth held them in check.

“We stressed that it was do or die. Win or go home,” Villegas said. “The loser goes home and if we didn’t handle business, there’s no tomorrow for us. This is what we worked for. Put the ball in play and make the plays so we can see another day.”

Against Conifer in the must-win game, the Hornets shook off two errors and dominated the contest.

Pueblo County put up a 5-spot in the first to take a 5-0 lead that they never relinquished.

Skylar Strasia went 3-of-3 with a trio of hits and a pair of RBI. The Hornets finished with 10 hits in the game.

“It was huge to me especially because this is my senior year,” Strasia said. “I wanted to go out with a bang and I definitely showed that.”