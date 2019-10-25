Cherl Sherwood tries not to think about it.

The Pueblo County High School volleyball team hasn’t lost since August 29. Sherwood, the Hornets' coach, knows that can end any day.

That wasn’t Thursday night at the Hornets Nest, however.

Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked team in Pueblo County extended its win streak to 21 games and claimed the South-Central League title with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 sweep against No. 4 Pueblo West.

It’s the second consecutive season the Hornets earned the title over the Cyclones.

“I told the girls we’re peaking at the right time,” Sherwood said. “They’re coming together as a team. … Winning is always good but we don’t talk about it in practice. We know that any given match somebody could make that end for us. We always come out ready to play and we play like we’re the underdog.

“Our crowd was awesome and we have the best rowdies in the state. They were huge.”

The Hornets (21-1, 10-0 S-CL) fell behind 9-7 in the first set after Cyclones junior Paige Boitz earned a pair of kills. After the Hornets knotted it at 11-all, junior Kinley Gomez’s spike gave Pueblo County a 12-11 lead.

They didn’t relinquish the advantage the remainder of the set. A 3-1 run capped by another kill from Gomez forced the Cyclones to call time out. While Pueblo West cut the lead to 19-18, the Hornets finished the set with a 6-1 run.

Gomez said the game was important for the remainder of the season.

“This was a big game because West is great competition and they’re tough,” Gomez said. “For us to come out confident and play our best and win is pretty great for us.”

Pueblo West (14-5, 8-2 S-CL) fell behind 3-0 to open the second set, but Raegan Emery crushed a ball to center court to give the Cyclones an 8-7 lead.

There were five lead changes in the second set and Gomez gave the Hornets their final one on a kill that made it 20-19. Boitz made it 20-20 after a kill and Gomez returned the favor to make it 21-20.

Gomez concluded the set with a one-handed finesse tap to give Pueblo County a 2-0 match lead.

Sammy Meehan, who leads the team with 295 kills, added another four in the final set, including back-to-back spikes that made it 10-8. She also had an ace that gave the Hornets their biggest lead of the game at 17-9.

Meehan and Gomez fed off each other’s energy in the set and it showed.

“We’re very close on and off the court and our dynamic is great,” Meehan said. “We trust each other to work together and I know when she’s playing great, I want to play great with her. If I’m feeling down, she picks me up. If she’s down, I pick her up.”

That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Sherwood. She’s realized the entire team has adopted that mentality.

“If they make a mistake, they’re smiling,” Sherwood said. “They don’t get frazzled, they don’t get frustrated. They know they’re going to come back and make the play the next time. In volleyball you have to have that mindset.”

While Gomez and Meehan are the ring leaders of that movement, Sherwood is cognizant that other teams can adapt to their play. So are the junior-senior duo.

“Kinley and Sammy are smart enough to know that they don’t always want it to be them,” Sherwood said. “They know two people can’t beat six. They strive to have their teammates do better and take some of the pressure off of them.”

Insert Abby Budd.

The sophomore finished with four kills – three in the final set – and a block to propel the Hornets.

“She did amazing. She played out of her mind,” Meehan said. “She got great touches and we could not have done this without her. She stepped up.”

Gomez also chimed in on Budd’s play.

“She did so good tonight, I’m so proud of her,” Gomez said. “She brought up the momentum with that block and all of her amazing plays.”

Budd put the final stamp on the contest with a play that nearly resulted in a point for the Cyclones. Budd kept the ball in play and it landed among the Cyclones’ players and gave the Hornets the match.

“I just kind of went for it,” Budd said. “I didn’t see anyone there and I just decided to go for it.”

Marcus Hill can be reached by email at mhill@chieftain.com or on Twitter @MarcusLHill