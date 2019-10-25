The Class 4A state softball tournament begins today with three local teams heading to the big dance at the Aurora Sports Park.

The first round begins at 10 a.m. with a slate of four games and another four are up next at 12:15 p.m. The second round begins immediately after at 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals and the championship are scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. and then 1:30 p.m.

Here is a look at the path for South, Pueblo County and Central as they head into first round action today:

South

The Colts enter as the highest seed out of the three Pueblo teams at No. 3, but that doesn’t mean they earned a round off to start the tournament.

No. 14 Erie will be South’s first opponent, the same Tigers program that leads Colorado in state softball titles with 11.

Powering the Tigers this year has been their offense, which has 296 runs this year, third most in Class 4A. Kat Sackett and Madysun Vaughan finished third and fourth in the state with 13 and 11 home runs, respectively.

However, South might have the answer to stifle Erie’s offense in freshman pitcher Emily Abraham.

She leads Class 4A in ERA with a 0.73 mark and her 158 strikeouts ranks fifth in the state.

If the Colts pull off the victory, they will play either No. 6 Mead or No. 11 D’Evelyn.

The Mavericks upset Central last week for the regional title despite a younger team that features only two contributing seniors.

Similar to South, Mead has relied on freshman pitcher Joslynn Veltien, who enters with a 2.83 ERA.

For D’Evelyn, the Jaguars eliminated Pueblo West at regionals and look to give South the same fate behind Avery Garbarek’s 37 RBI and six home runs.

No matter the path, South will look to rely on Abraham to keep hitters off balance and for the defense to cut down on errors.

Pueblo County

The No. 9 seed Hornets have a chance at a little Pueblo revenge as well in their first round matchup against No. 8 Roosevelt.

The Roughriders eliminated Pueblo West last week during regionals on their way to the regional title thanks to their offense.

Roosevelt put up seven runs on the Cyclones and then took down D’Evelyn 14-13 to earn a top-eight seed.

However, pitching is an area where Pueblo County can attack -- the Roughriders’ two main pitchers hold ERAs of 3.98 and 6.03.

The Hornets made sure to work more on their offense this year and it worked as they won the South-Central League title and scored the most runs of the six teams.

If starting pitcher Jacelynn Trujillo continues at her 2.00 ERA pace and gets the defense behind her to shore up some errors that plagued them last week, Pueblo County could put an end to Roosevelt’s hot streak.

If Pueblo County can win the first game, they most likely receive No. 1 overall seed Golden who boasts potentially the two best hitters in Class 4A with the Middleton twins.

Makayla Middleton is sitting on a .723 batting average with the second most home runs in 4A at 14, second only to her sister Makenzie Middleton’s 15. Makenzie also has a .670 batting average.

Pueblo County was in Golden’s shoes last year as the No. 1 overall seed before being bounced by Berthoud in the second round 4-2.

Having that experience could be a factor for the Hornets trying to pull the upset.

Plus it helps to have history on your side. Pueblo County’s lone state softball championship came in 1995 with a 6-4 victory over the Demons in eight innings.

Central

The Pueblo redemption continues with the No. 10 Wildcats taking on No. 7 Elizabeth in the first round.

The Cardinals earned their regional title after defeating Pueblo County last week.

Central will need to do its damage at the plate with Elizabeth’s two senior pitches owning ERAs of 4.04 and 6.36.

Defensively, the Wildcats are 10th best in the state with a .929 fielding percentage as a team, meaning that if they could put a couple early runs, they could be in for the minor upset.

If Central moves past the first round, they are likely going to see the defending champions and No. 2 seed Holy Family.

The Tigers are the No. 1 team in fielding percentage at .963, which could be a tough matchup for Central’s small-ball style of offense.

Holy Family also has two pitchers its relies on, both with sub-two ERAs, meaning Central might have to string some hits together to find offense.

Making an unexpected run is something the seniors of Central know well though when they went to the state championship game as five seed in 2017.

If Central wants to be back in that game, a similar style run will be required.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.