For the second consecutive year, Pueblo high school softball teams won’t be playing in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament.

But it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort.

South, Pueblo County and Central all hung tough, with the Wildcats prevailing in the first round before falling in the second to Holy Family.

South and Pueblo County were eliminated in the first round by Erie and Roosevelt, respectively.

Here is a rundown of each team’s tournament fate:

Fifth inning stunts Hornets’ vibe

No. 9 Pueblo County likes to keep loose with its pregame dance routine, led by the bubbly spirit of senior pitcher Jacelynn Trujillo.

However, a six-run fifth inning from No. 8 Roosevelt was met with a record scratch as the Hornets couldn’t find a way to respond.

“You could tell we started getting down on each other and we were trying to pick each other up and it was almost out of anger instead of out of like teamwork,” Trujillo said. “Unfortunately, that was kind of the vibe of the whole game. We started seeing more of the outcome and focusing on the loss.”

The inning prior, the Roughriders went up 3-0 on a three-run home run from Maerron Lovern to dead center.

Offensively, the Hornets weren’t shut down, but the hits seemed to come too late in innings as several came with two outs and a rally wasn’t able to begin.

“It took us awhile to get anything put together and when we did, we didn’t have runners in scoring position,” Hornets coach Danielle Villegas said. “We’ve had to come from behind a few times this year … We just couldn’t get anything going.”

The Hornets ended the year as back-to-back South-Central League champions and will lose five seniors in Trujillo, Abby Padilla, Desiree Perales, Kaylin Mares and Skyler Strasia.

“We can accomplish everything together,” Trujillo said. “Hornets don’t die. We’re a family and we play through everything together and pick each other back up.

“I love every single one of those girls.”

Wild game leads to South’s exit

After No. 3 South went down 7-0 to No. 14 Erie in the top of the fourth inning and still looking for its first base runner of the day, it seemed as if the Colts were in for a quick day.

Instead, a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth by senior Bella Archuletta put the wheels of a comeback in motion.

Then the Colts put it into overdrive.

Ten runs were scored by the Colts in the bottom of the fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by Halle Herrera. The burst gave South a 13-7 advantage with two innings left to play.

“We came to the fourth and fifth inning and I told them that we’ve been here before,” South coach Wes Madrill said. “(Erie) pecked away at us … they played well, too, and it was a great ballgame. It was a shame someone had to lose.”

However, Erie was up 7-0 early for a reason, as the Tigers continued to pound away and force South’s infielders into awkward throws or just out of reach of some softly hit singles.

After two runs were scored by Erie in the sixth, five more would come across in the seventh thanks to a solo home run, a single plus and error, and a two-run home run.

That put Erie up 14-13 and looked to spell the end of South.

At least until the senior hero of Archuletta found herself back to the plate.

“I definitely told myself that 'this is not going to be your last game; this is not going to be your last out; and it's not going to end on you,’” Archuletta said on her approach to the plate. “I just kept my confidence up.”

Archuletta delivered a single up the middle to score one and force the game into extra innings tied at 14.

However, the defense and powerful hitting of Erie spilled into extras as the Tigers put up four runs and shut down South in order to end the game.

Seeing the back and forth pull of the game was certainly a memorable way to end a career for Archuletta, even if it didn’t go her way.

“It showed me that the girls have had heart all along,” Archuletta said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team to go down fighting with.”

Central proves it’s the size of your heart

Down 5-2 entering the seventh inning, No. 10 Central looked to be done for in its match-up with No. 7 Elizabeth.

The Wildcats started it the best way they could with a solo home run from senior catcher Chevelle Velasquez.

A two-out single would plate one more and bring up to the plate senior Thalia Amaro.

The second baseman got a pitch she liked and, with two runners on base, sent the pitch over the left field fence and put Central up 7-5 after a five-run inning.

“Honestly, I was just so amazed and excited with the hit, it was unreal,” Amaro said. “I was just so happy to get to the plate and make the difference in the game, especially for the rest of the team because I knew everyone was working hard and I was happy to do my part."

Elizabeth loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half, but a ground-out to Savannah Autobee in the circle plus a strikeout ended the threat and the game.

“That seventh inning was a storybook finish with Thalia, a young lady that deserves everything she gets,” Central coach Larry Romero said. “Prior to that, the girls set the table for her and having base runners on and her coming up with the big bang was pretty awesome.”

In the second round, Central was up against the defending champions and No. 2 seed Holy Family.

Central struck first, but the two went back and forth until it was tied at 3-3 going to the bottom of the fifth.

An error with the bases loaded and two outs plated two runs for the Tigers to go up 5-3 and Central wasn’t able to get the same late-inning magic as the first round.

“Looking at the bracket early, I was hoping to get past Elizabeth because I wanted to play Holy Family and the girls were up for the challenge,” Romero said. “We have a strong core of seniors, so them not wanting to lose and to be done always gives us a chance.”

Comparing the size of the Tigers to the Wildcats, one would think Holy Family could walk all over Central with the height and sheer size they had over them.

But Central still battled and kept the Tigers on their toes.

“As a team, we didn’t give up,” Amaro said about Central’s season. “We kept pushing until the end … We didn’t quit pushing and we tried our hardest until the end.”

Central losses five seniors in Amaro, Velasquez, Breeanna Baca, Priscilla Gallegos and Kyleigh Espinoza.

But graduation doesn’t mean goodbye as all but Velasquez have committed to play softball next year at Otero Junior College.

As for their last high school softball game, Amaro knows that the seniors and the rest of the team proved that what matters most when it comes to winning is the size of your heart.

“It shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from, how much money you have, how tall you are, what color you are or what neighborhood you live in,” Amaro said. “As long as you have love for a game, you can battle whoever from wherever, and I think that’s how Central is.

“We’re a big family.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.