This is the fifth in a series of articles on Pueblo athletes who have opted to stay home and continue their academic and athletic careers at Colorado State University-Pueblo

Zach Cozzolino had a tremendous high school career as a quarterback at Pueblo South High School.

Now, the talented quarterback has taken his skills to the next level at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

As a redshirt freshman, Cozzolino has played in all nine games for the ThunderWolves. He's the holder for place kicker Mitchell Carter and he directed two series in the Pack's opening-game win over Dixie State and also made appearances against Chadron State, Adams State and Fort Lewis.

Cozzolino said staying home to play at the collegiate level was an easy decision.

"I grew up around this program," he said. "I came to the games growing up and it's cool to represent your home town, play in front of the people you grew up with.

"Why not play for a successful program that's in your back yard."

Getting reps in a game situation was an experience in itself.

"It was really cool, definitely cool as a freshman to get some reps," Cozzolino said. "Definitely a cool experience to do that early in my career.

"I just wanted to play my role and do what I needed to do."

Cozzolino admitted it's difficult to prepare as a backup but approaches that situation like he's going to be the starter.

"It doesn't matter," he said. "You can be thrown in at any time. You have to prepare like you're the starter. You have to pay attention when you aren't getting the physical reps, you have to take mental reps. You always have to pay attention."

The progression from a standout high school quarterback to the college game has been a work in progress.

"The offense (in college) is a bit more complicated," he said. "You have to be able to recognize what the defenses are doing, what coverages they are going to run.

"The windows are tighter. You have to grow as a player and pay attention in the film room."

Cozzolino is proud to play for his hometown team and has this advice for Pueblo recruits who are thinking about choosing CSU-Pueblo.

"I would say don't overlook it," Cozzolino said. "If you think you'd rather go somewhere else, (CSU-Pueblo) is a great level of football to be playing.

"It's a great atmosphere and it's a cool thing to show your progression in front of your home crowd and show what you've been able to do. It's never a losing season, always a successful program. Everyone plans on winning."

