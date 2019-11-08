Seasons will be on the line this weekend for three local high school teams.

The East, Central and Rye football teams are either on the border of the playoffs or in the playoffs as is the case of the Thunderbolts.

All three need wins to advance/make a case for the playoffs, so here is a key matchup each needs for their game, including South and Pueblo as well:

East – Hair on fire

At the beginning of the season, Eagles coach Andy Watts said he wanted his defense to play like their hair is on fire, and the flame has been bright during league play.

They have allowed 55 points in those four games, helping lead to a three-game winning streak to put them at 4-5 and in the No. 15 spot in the RPI rankings.

But a loss to Durango today would drop the Eagles to 4-6 and likley keep them them out of the playoffs despite one of Class 3A’s toughest schedules.

To avoid that and punch a ticket to the playoffs, East will need to slow down the Demons’ do-it-all quarterback Jordan Woolverton, who has 34 total TDs on the year, 22 passing and 12 rushing.

It will take the Eagles’ defense’s best performance of the season, but East has been in this situation before and knows the approach to come out on top.

Central – Balanced offense

The past two weeks, Central’s opponent in South has walked away victorious, but has left a couple holes in its wins.

Against Durango, the Demons racked up 339 yards rushing. The next week against Centennial, South allowed only 42 yards on the ground, but gave up nearly 250 through the air.

Ergo, if Central can create a presence both on the ground and through the air, it could stretch the Colts out on a night where they could be looking ahead to the playoffs with the S-CL title already wrapped up.

Rye – Force third and longs

Coming into Saturday's matchup, the Thunderbolts need to first embrace the underdog role they will playing as the No. 14 seed going against Class 1A’s defending champ and No. 3 seed Limon.

Having the belief that you will win is important, but to get there, Rye will need to push the Badgers into obvious passing situations.

With 2,308 rushing yards compared to 764 passing, Limon obviously favors the run. Rye is similar and it has felt that in its losses when pushed into third and longs.

Now it’s Rye’s turn to try and bully the Badgers into must-pass situations and put the ball in the hands of Limon sophomore quarterback Trey Hines, who has thrown five interceptions this year compared to nine TDs on only 69 attempts.

South – Work on the little things

With the S-CL title clinched, South will be in the Class 3A playoffs and looks to be one of many contenders for the title.

However, there is still plenty the Colts would like to improve on and can try to work those issues out against Central.

Of course the Colts are still looking to win so they can hold on to a top seed, but having guys hurt or not making adjustments can hurt come playoff time.

Pueblo West – Slow the run

Similar to Rye’s matchup with Limon, Rampart is a team that doesn’t like to pass the ball much with 578 passing yards compared to 2,593 on the ground.

The Cyclones defense has been tough all season, plus add in a big-play offense and Pueblo West could change the course of the game early with a big lead that requires passes to get back into it.

If Pueblo West can grab that early lead and play defense like they have all year, minus a game against Pine Creek, the Pikes Peak League title is all theirs.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.