With three returning players from a state team in 2018, it looked like 2019 was on the verge of being a rebuilding year for the Rye High School volleyball team.

Instead, the Thunderbolts are the No. 12 seed in Class 2A regionals and will host once again this year with No. 13 Yuma and No. 25 Calhan heading to town at 4 p.m. today.

Ups and downs have been abundant for a crew still learning some of the ropes of varsity playe, but dedication to learning and meshing as a team has put Rye in a familiar position.

“They’ve been flexible,” Rye coach Jamie Donlon said. “This group all season we’ve tried to be more flexible in our positions just in case something happens.

“They’ve had to be a lot more flexible so I think that’s why it’s worked.”

The Thunderbolts did suffer a big blow with leading attacker Tess Zupancic going down with a season-ending injury a few weeks ago.

The junior still leads the Thunderbolts in kills with 159 and also is second in blocks with 143l.

The loss of Zupancic has been most impactful in the blocking game for Rye, Donlon described. Entering regionals, the Thunderbolts have the second most blocks in Class 2A with 533.

But the injury hasn’t been an excuse for Rye as they still boast four other girls with over 100 kills in Havilah Pitzer (136), Audrey Himmelberg (115), Courtney Proctor (102) and Ella Peters (100). Jolee Ortiz isn’t too far behind either with 94 kills.

“With that one position I had to move three people,” Donlon said. “Out of those three people, only one of them really knew their (new) position so I don’t think they’ve done too bad trying to mix it up a little.”

Learning does take time and Rye felt some bumps as they wrapped up the 2019 regular season with a 2-4 record since Oct. 22.

But with a week off to prepare for regionals and improvement shown in the Thunderbolts’ home tournament at the end of the year, getting back to Denver for state is still the goal.

“I would say what we need to dominate on, based on what I've seen from the other two teams, is we have a better blocking percentage,” Donlon said. “That would be where I see the biggest difference.”

Dominating anything today won’t be easy though as Yuma enters as the defending Class 2A champions.

Record wise, it appears the Indians are on a down year with a 13-11 overall mark, but six of those losses came to teams in Class 3A or out-of-state teams.

Calhan will get the first crack at Rye though in the 4 p.m. match as the Bulldogs enter with an 11-11 overall record, but are coming off a 3-1 tournament record in Crowley County last weekend.

Calhan will take on Yuma following the 4 p.m. match and the regional ends with Rye facing Yuma, unless Calhan wins the first two matches as they would clinch the regional with two wins.

“I only have three (players) from last year’s state team, so the rest of them are all brand new,” Donlon said. “The three of them want to go back to state and the rest of them want to know what it feels like.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White