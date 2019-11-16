The pancake block in football is when an offensive lineman puts the defender flat on his back.

It’s also one of the only stats out there to track a position that is normally a thankless job.

The South High School football team takes care of the big boys up front, which is why they’ve been awarding the “pancake chain” all year to lineman who lay down one of the blocks.

“Since summer, we’ve been joking around with each other and we include each other in stuff,” South lineman Tyler White said about the front five’s success this season. “When the linemen go eat, it doesn’t matter if you’re third-string, second-string, we make sure you come with us.

“It’s just a bond, it’s like a family and how football should be.”

White is one of the starting five up front which also includes Aaron Jiron, Mario Ramirez, Brian Mata and Eddie Darnell.

So while the pancake chain might not actually be all that glorious — it’s a bottle of Aunt Jemima with the chain running through the handle — what it represents is something that South coach Ryan Goddard can get behind.

“It weighs like 40 pounds,” Goddard said. “They don’t always get the glory, but those are important parts of the game and it's something to strive for and something to reward those guys with immediately.

“They take pride in it and that’s what really matters.”

Colts running back George Longoria can also get behind the five linemen, and eventually run through the holes they have created all season for him.

Longoria led the South-Central League in rushing yards this regular season with 1,438, which also ranks second in Class 3A.

The junior back also put up 16 rushing TDs, marking an S-CL high.

“They’re something special to me and I think they’re some of the best people I’ve met and definitely some of the best linemen I’ve met,” Longoria said. “I’ve played with a lot of those guys since I was younger so the chemistry is there and it just gets better and better as time goes on.”

White is quick to give the praise back to the skill position players that he and his group are out blocking for.

For him, its a two-way street: The skill players can’t score without the blocks, but the blocks don’t matter if the skill guys can’t make something out of them.

“We all understand each other and how we need to work and we understand we all have different attributes to contribute to the team,” White said. “We’re glad that we all recognize that the linemen are doing something for us and we’re a unit this year. We’re not individuals.”

Goodard knows his team and the 37.3 points per game they average begins with his players battling in the trenches.

And their numbers will be called upon heavily now that the Colts are entering the playoffs 1 p.m. today against Lutheran at Dutch Clark Stadium.

“We put a lot of pressure on those guys and they’ve stepped up to the challenge each and every week so far,” Goddard said. “(Longoria’s) numbers say a lot, but Logan’s passing numbers and our receiving numbers say a lot about that too.”

Come game time, the fans hear names like Longoria, Logan Petit, Jackson Dickerson and many others echo throughout Dutch Clark Stadium.

But when those names reach the end zone, the celebration is more about the Colts’ name on their chest then the one announced over the loudspeaker.

“Those are the first people I look for usually and when we get back to the sideline it’s like, ‘Where are all my lineman at?’” Longoria said about his linemen after he scores a touchdown. “I’m just so thankful for them.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.