Emery Taylor couldn't have scripted his record-breaking interception any better.

On Senior Day, the senior cornerback set the Colorado State University-Pueblo career interception mark with his 20th as the Pack captured a 34-7 victory over Western Colorado on Saturday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl.

Not only did Taylor get the record pick, but he returned it for a touchdown, the Pack's second pick-6 of the game and the team's 26th interception on the season.

Getting that 10th win and eighth victory in a row was a real battle, though.

The No. 10-ranked ThunderWolves struggled with consistency on offense as myriad drives stalled due to penalties. The team finished with 12 penalties for 204 yards.

Nevertheless, the win moves the Pack to 10-1 overall and 9-1 in the RMAC, finishing second behind Colorado School of Mines, the only team it lost to in the third game of the season.

Now, CSU-Pueblo turns it attention to the NCAA Division II playoffs where it could host a first-round game next Saturday. The selection show will take place at 3 p.m. today on NCAA.com and will reveal pairings and times.

While the offense sputtered, the defense came to play, coming up with five more turnovers (now a plus-21 in turnover ratio on the season) that included three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Taylor's pick will be added to his career highlight reel. It broke All-American Stephan Dickens' (2010-14) mark of 19.

"Our linebackers got their hands on the ball, I was able to scoop it up and they led me into the end zone," Taylor said. "I played a little bit of wide receiver back in my day. It was a couple linemen I made them miss and after that it was open water.

"We have a great pass rush with our D-linemen and our linebackers are always dropping and they're great athletes. We're always trying to get that ball."

Taylor admitted he'll appreciate the record more when he's done playing.

"It's awesome," he said. "I'll probably enjoy it more when we're done playing ball. The goal right now is to win next week.

"I can come back down the road, bring my kids and tell them your dad played here and he had a couple of interceptions."

Western Colorado gave the Pack fits for much of the game, especially early on.

CSU-Pueblo managed to put together only one scoring drive in the first half and came up with a pick-6 to build a 13-0 lead.

The Pack broke a scoreless tie late in the second quarter with a five-play, 61-yard drive. Jordan Kitna found Preston Guerra on a 9-yard touchdown pass to put CSU-Pueblo on the scoreboard. Guerra snuck out from the right side of the formation across to the left pylon and Kitna found him for his 11th TD pass on the season. It was Guerra's first receiving score.

"Our core values are trust, faith and patience," Guerra said. "All the work we put in is catching up to us. (Tight ends) were lucky enough to get the ball this week and made the most of it."

The defense came up with the next score as Tevin Donnell picked off Luke Nethercot and scooted in from 17 yards out. Mitchell Carter's PAT hit the right upright and the Pack led 13-0.

The Mountaineers didn't fold, however, coming up with a nifty 13-play, 65-yard march to close the half. Nethercot connected with Chase Starman from 1 yard out to complete the drive with :01 on the clock. The PAT closed the gap to 13-7.

The Colorado Western drive was aided by kickoff that sailed out of bounds and a defensive pass interference penalty.

The Pack offense struggled in the first half, managing just four first downs and 133 total yards. It was only 1-of-7 on third-down conversions.

Six penalties for 70 yards didn't help the cause.

"I give Western a lot of credit," Wristen said. "They are well-coached and a good football team. We had to gain some traction somehow. During that game in the second half we were able to run the ball a little more. We had some self-inflicted wounds but Western did a good job creating some of those."

CSU-Pueblo was much better in the second half on offense, putting together drives of 80 and 28 yards that concluded with two more Kitna touchdown passes, to Nicholas Albertini of 13 yards and a 1-yarder to Guerra, his second of the day.

Kitna, who finished 19-for-30 for 183 yards and three touchdowns, knows there's some things to tweak.

"We know we only stop ourselves as an offense," Kitna said. "No one can stop us in general. We stop ourselves. We know it's something we need to fix and we'll fix it going into the playoffs."

NOTES: CSU-Pueblo leads the all-times series 18-9 and has beaten the Mountaineers 12 consecutive times since the restart in 2008, including six at home. The Pack recognized 16 seniors in a pregame ceremony.

CSU-Pueblo 34, Western Colo. 7



Western Colo.;0;7;0;0—7

CSU-Pueblo;0;13;7;14—34

Second quarter

CSU-P—Preston Guerra 9 pass from Jordan Kitna (Mitchell Carter kick), 5:33

CSU-P—Tevin Donnell 17 interception return (kick failed), 2:04

WC—Chase Starman 2 pass from Luke Nethercot (Chandler Davis kick), :01

Third Quarter

CSU-P—Nicholas Albertini 13 pass from Jordan Kitna (Carter kick), 1:49

Fourth Quarter

CSU-P—Guerra 1 pass from Kitna (Carter kick), 5:13

CSU-P—Emery Taylor 74 interception return (Carter kick), 2:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Western Colorado: Josh Cummings 11-37, Deyvon Butler 5-10, David Wilson 3-9, Ty Leyba 10-3; CSU-Pueblo: D.J. Penick 4-66, Marcus Lindsay 11-49, Austin Micci 11-33, Ammon Johnson 1-4.

PASSING—Western Colorado: Nethercot 21-38-2, 200 yards, Easton Bruere 3-10-1, 12 yards; CSU-Pueblo: Kitna 19-30-1, 183 yards.

RECEIVING—Western Colorado: James Bryant 8-69, Elijah Gillespie 4-27, Butler 3-40, Connell Maxwell 2-30; CSU-Pueblo: Dionte Sykes 4-45, Nick Williams 3-41, Guerra 3-16, Penick 3-8, Albeertini 1-13.