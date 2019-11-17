This is the sixth in a series of articles on Pueblo athletes who have opted to stay home and continue their academic and athletic careers at Colorado State University-Pueblo

For the first time in a decade, a Pueblo high school product is getting plenty of minutes on the court for the Colorado State University-Pueblo men's basketball team.

David Simental, an all-state player at Pueblo West, is on the roster for the ThunderWolves and expected to contribute heavily in head coach Matt Hammer's first season.

A sophomore, Simental's route back to his home town was filled with twists and turns.

He was recruited to play at Montana State University in Billings but never played after tearing his PCL. He received a medical red-shirt. When the coaching staff was fired after that season, he opted to go the junior college route.

"I transferred to Central Wyoming and had a good year there," Simental said. "(Former CSU-Pueblo) coach (Ralph) Turner was in contact me and when Coach Hammer got the job he contacted me.

"I ended up talking to him and I kind of wanted to come home and play for CSU-P. I waited to see what Coach Hammer was like and when I determined that I came on board."

Simental, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard, is excited to be back in Pueblo.

He explains his thought process.

"Out of high school, I always wanted to play Division I," Simental said. "I wanted to get away and Montana State seemed like the best fit for me. But when the coaching staff got fired, I went the Juco route to see if I wanted to play Division I again.

"It didn't work out and I'm really glad to be here."

Simental brings a strong work-ethic and plenty of talent to the program.

"I can still shoot it, I can score, play defense," he said. "Whatever my role is that's what I'll do. I can do a lot of things but whatever the coaches want me to do, that's what I'll do."

In two victories to start the season, Simental is first on the team in steals (6), second in minutes (29.5) and fourth in scoring (11.0).

A dead-eye free-throw shooter, Simental hasn't lost that ability as he's a perfect 6 for 6 thus far.

"I shot 92 percent (at Central Wyoming). Should have shot 95 percent but missed a couple of free throws late in the season," he said.

Simental just wants to be able to contribute this season. He knows Hammer's style, having played against his team in junior college.

"(Hammer) wants discipline," Simental said. "He wants to help you be a better basketball player and better person. He really pushed us at time and he's kind of hard.

"It's all about getting better with coach. I've really enjoyed it so far."

His new head coach is happy to have Simental on board.

"David is the type of player any coach would love to coach because he does it the right way," Hammer said. "He plays it the right way, he puts his body on the line every game.

"Every practice there's nobody in the gym more than him and it shows. If he misses a couple, shots, shooters keep shooting because they put the work in and they have that confidence."

Returning home, Simental knows there will be some external pressure to perform as a Pueblo player playing at his hometown university.

"Everywhere you go is going to be a challenge," he said. "I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to be playing here.

"Once I'm at a spot, I'm going to go all in. I don't worry about anything else. I'm just glad to be playing."

The Pueblo connection is an added motivation for Simental.

"Pueblo was always the back option," he said. "When I left, I mainly realized how much I really like Pueblo, the people, the blue-collar feel. Going away and now coming back, it feels good to be home with family, people I know, a lot of support."

He feels no pressure to perform.

"I'm just going to play and hopefully I represent as well," Simental said. "I'm just glad to be on the team whether it be cheering, getting water, playing a lot. I'm just excited to be here."

