Ten plus nine equals six.

That equation isn’t entirely accurate in mathematics, but that’s been a reliable formula for South High School football over the past two seasons.

Of course, the No. 10 meaning quarterback Logan Petit and No. 9 representing wide receiver Jackson Dickerson.

And the connection the two seniors have made on the football field is something opposing defenses still struggle to solve.

“To be on this ride with (Petit) and everything we’ve accomplished so far and what we’re looking forward to accomplishing has just been great,” Dickerson said. “He’s been the guy I’ve always been able to count on and I know he count on me any time.”

The duo have been making defenders miss since fifth grade when they first started playing together.

The 2018 season is when they both broke through the varsity starting lineup and Petit finished with 1,581 passing yards while Dickerson hauled in 769 of those yards, both second-best in the South-Central League.

This season, Dickerson led the S-CL with 931 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns while Petit improved to 1,670 passing yards to take home second.

“It’s really surreal,” Petit said on his senior season. “For us seniors, how little of us there are, it’s surreal and really awesome to have this type of season for your senior year.”

Having built a bond since age 10, it’s no wonder the two have become trusting of each other when it comes to the gridiron.

“After the season ended last year, we both got together and said look, we’re going to be seniors this year,” Dickerson said. “We got to work in early January and we’ve been working our butts off ever since.”

Getting the chance to play behind one of the best teams to come through the Colts’ locker room in 2017 has been an important piece in the Petit-Dickerson growth plan as well.

South took home the Class 4A state title in 2017 with an upset of Pine Creek for the program’s first state title.

“I think that year (2017), they learned some valuable lessons and this year they’ve been able to put those lessons into place a little bit,” Goddard said of the whole senior class.

In order to become the aerial threat the senior duo has emerged as takes more than just growth in chemistry: it takes individual work as well.

For Petit, that meant stepping more into the leadership role that is required at the QB spot, something both Goddard and Dickerson have seen him succeed at this season.

“I think with Logan the biggest thing between last year and this year is his confidence in himself and his teammates,” Goddard said. “Just trying to lead the guys in the offensive huddle and be a leader on the team in general.”

Added Dickerson: “His energy and the joy everyone has being around him is great because he’s a guy you can always count on to make you laugh or make you feel better, but also make you a better player as well.”

For Dickerson, the improvement has been evident each year since joining South and 2019 has been the culmination of hard work that he and Petit have been putting in since January.

“(Dickerson) was great last year but he’s stepped up tremendously,” Petit said. “It’s amazing to see what a person can do for a team.

“Being able to throw to Jackson is the best thing ever, he’s my go to guy.”

The two can bring more to the table than just the times they are able to hook-up as well.

Petit is second on the team in rushing with 444 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns, including a 38-yarder last Saturday in the first round against Lutheran after a touchdown pass to Dickerson was called back for being out of bounds.

Dickerson makes his second living in the return game as he’s taken a few kicks to the house this season while coming up just short on plenty others.

“If it’s a critical moment I’ll be like, ‘Jackson, go take one home,’” Petit said. “The luck that I get every time I tell him that is that he usually takes one home. It’s like I should say it to him every time.”

Added Goddard: “Jackson has done everything we expected him to do as far as his playmaking abilities so that’s been nice.”

Put the talents that Petit and Dickerson have with their 16 other seniors and the results have been a Colts team that averages 38 points on offense while allowing only 17 on defense.

But the numbers won’t matter much today when No. 2 seed South welcomes in No. 7 Durango in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.

The Demons had a 34-28 lead on the Colts with just over a minute left in their matchup on Oct. 25 before a kickoff return from Luke Guarienti to the Durango 21-yard line helped set up a game-tying touchdown and eventually the lead on an extra point.

The touchdown? Petit to Dickerson of course.

“Probably play a lot harder,” Petit said on what the Colts can do different this time. “Get a good early start so we make sure we have everything in our control.”

Durango will be looking for revenge when the game kicks off at 1 p.m. today at Dutch Clark Stadium.

And at the Colts’ core will be the equation that no defense has been able to crack.

But really, it’s just simple addition.

“I’ve been playing football with a lot of these guys most of my life and to be out here as a senior and go on this ride with them has been amazing,” Dickerson said. “I can’t put into words how it makes me feel, but it’s an unbelieve experience.

“Definitely not over either, still looking for a lot more.”

