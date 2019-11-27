John Wristen cares about two statistics.

Wins and turnover margin.

The Colorado State University-Pueblo head football coach has his team in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs. It's the third year in a row and seventh time in nine seasons the Pack has reached the postseason.

The ThunderWolves (11-1) defeated Augustana 17-0 in the opening round last Saturday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. They play nemesis Minnesota State University-Mankato (11-0) at noon Saturday in the second round. The Vikings have ousted the Pack from the playoffs the past two seasons — last year 24-10 in the second round and two years ago 16-13 in overtime in the first round.

Part of the reason this year's team has been so successful is its ability to protect the football and force turnovers from its opponents.

While winning is paramount in the ThunderWolves' program, Wristen looks at turnover ratio to measure the success of his team.

This year's team has had ultra success in that statistical category.

"There's two stats that really matter to me," Wristen admitted during the regular season. "The left-hand column with wins and losses and the turnover margin. The turnover margin means really two things: One side of the ball is focused on the ball making sure we have great ball security. The other side of the ball is focused on taking away and managing that."

Wristen gives credit to his two coordinators for the success of turnover ratio.

"Coach (Donnell) Leometi stresses that on defense," Wristen said. "And Coach (Mike) McCarty on the offensive side stresses ball security. We work on that every day.

"The third part of that gets overlooked is the focus of your team. If you have the focus of your team, you continue to not have self-inflicted wounds."

The Pack defense has been a turnover machine this season, coming up with 27 interceptions and recovering eight fumbles.

The Pack offense has protected the ball, throwing only four interceptions and surrendering eight fumbles.

That all adds up to a plus-23 turnover-ratio, tops in Division II.

CSU-Pueblo will meet a team on Saturday that has similar statistics.

MSU-Mankato has thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles. On the flip side, its defense has picked off 17 passes and recovered 10 fumbles. That's a plus-16 turnover-ratio.

Keep an eye on those stats Saturday. It could decide the outcome.

