When it comes to the playoffs, every team is looking for that potential X-factor.

Someone who has gone under the radar, but make the same big plays that the “regulars” have made all year to put their team in position for glory.

South High School has plenty of x-factors, one simply doesn’t make the Class 3A semifinals without them, but sophomore Jace Bellah has been a quiet star for the Colts as they head to Frederick at 1 p.m. today.

Bellah is tied for the most interceptions in Class 3A this season with seven, something that might have been a little unexpected at the start of the season.

After getting his seventh pick of the season in the first round of the state playoffs against Lutheran, Bellah admitted his success in the pick department was unexpected since he had never played the position before.

What wasn’t unexpected is the amount of talent the sophomore brings to the gridiron.

Last Saturday in the quarterfinals against Durango, Bellah made one of the biggest plays of the game when he hauled in a 49-yard pass from Logan Petit to put the Colts on the Demons’ 11-yard line and eventually score the game-winning touchdown.

“We can put him in at wide receiver or at quarterback because he is a dynamic playmaker,” Goddard said. “He can make plays with his feet because of his athleticism and he’s been a nice weapon to have for our offense.”

Interestingly enough, Bellah is listed as a QB on the Colts’ MaxPreps.com roster and has had the chance to mix it up behind center a few times this season.

The sophomore is 10 for 13 with 164 yards and three touchdowns with only one interception.

“We asked him early on (to play cornerback) and he just keeps getting better and better,” Goddard said. “He’s such a gamer and when he turns it on he can contribute with just his overall athleticism.”

Bellah’s ballhawking abilities will be needed Saturday against Frederick and its quarterback in Jake Green.

The senior Warrior completes nearly 60 percent of his passes and has 1,571 yards on the season with 25 TD passes compared to only two interceptions.

Green is also the Warriors’ leading rusher with 1,674 yards and 19 TDs on the ground.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” Goddard said last week of facing Frederick. “It’s going to be a challenge going on the road and playing up there.

“They’re obviously a quality team so we’ll see what we can do.”

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. today at Frederick’s home stadium.

