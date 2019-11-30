On a day better suited for a polar bear, it figured defense would be the difference. It was.

Saturday at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus, Sterling's defense made more plays and it resulted in a 27-19 win over Delta in the Class 2A state high school football championship game.

The Tigers had two defensive touchdowns and rallied from a 19-13 deficit to claim their first state title in school history. Delta hasn't won a title in 59 years.

"Neither team was ready to give in, ready to stop their seasons," Sterling head coach Rob Busmente said. "We were fortunate enough there at the end to seal it off.

"We preach the takeaways. It's always a point of emphasis. We happened to get two pretty big ones. We were able to force a couple and make some big plays."

In windy, blustery, cold conditions, each team just tried to survive. The win wreaked havoc with both teams' passing games, the strength of both offenses.

In fact, neither team mustered much on the offensive side with Sterling totaling 229 yards, Delta 160. Turnovers were the difference.

Delta turned the ball over four times with three interceptions and a fumble. Sterling had two giveaways, both interceptions.

The Panthers grabbed a 10-0 cushion on a Pryce Keen 37-yard field goal and a Nolan Bynam to Nathan Workman 20-yard pass connection to open the second quarter.

On Sterling's first play from scrimmage following the touchdown, a razzle-dazzle play got the Tigers back in the game. Brock Shalla found Peyton Rose alone on a 58-yard strike, chopping the Panthers' lead to 10-7.

Then, Sterling's defense made a huge play.

Lineman Drew Book, named the player of the game, picked off a pass and rumbled 58 yards for a touchdown. Suddenly, the Tigers were ahead 14-10.

It stayed that way entering the fourth quarter.

But the momentum swung Delta's way as it closed the gap to 14-12 on a safety when a punt snap sailed out of the end zone.

Following the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers drove 48 in four plays with Gauge Lockhart getting the go-ahead touchdown with a 2-yard burst. That put Delta ahead 19-14.

The lead was short-lived.

Sterling responded with an eight-play, 57-yard drive with Shalla calling his own number on a quarterback draw to cap the march with a 5-yard touchdown. That gave the Tigers a 20-19 lead after it failed on a 2-point conversion pass.

Delta appeared to be driving for the go-ahead score when Rose blitzed, tipped a pitch, picked up the loose ball and rambled 72 yards for the team's second defensive score and a 27-19 advantage.

Book then made it stand up with back-to-back sacks on Delta's final possession.

"We knew it was going to be a tough grind-out game like that," Book said. "We made our plays, stuck to it and came out with a 'W.'"

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftian.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

Sterling 27, Delta 19



Delta;3;7;0—0

Sterling;0;14;0;0—0

First Quarter

D—Pryce Keen 37 field goal, 9:04

Second Quarter

D—Nathan Workman 20 pass from Nolan Bynam (Keen kick), 11:55

S—Peyton Rose 58 pass from Brock Shalla (Ryan Wecker kick)

S—Drew Book 58 interception return (Wecker kick)

Fourth Quarter

D—Safety: Punt snapped out of end zone

D—Gauge Lockhart 2 run (Keen kick), 9:34

S—Brock Shalla 5 run (pass failed), 6:08

S—Rose 72 fumble return (Wecker kick), 3:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Delta: Ku Moo 10-30, Lockhart 5-23; Sterling:Shall 13-38, Connor Polenz 12-25.

PASSING—Delta: Bynam 11-27-3, 178 yards. Sterling: Shalla 9-24-2, 148 yards.

RECEIVING—Delta: Workman 5-49, Huner Hughes 4-90, Skyler Kraal 2-19. Sterling: Brock Burkholder 3-48, Jaxon McCracken 3-35, Rose 2-63, Jackson Kell 1-1.