The wait is finally over for the Colorado State University-Pueblo wrestling team.

After a three-week hiatus, the Pack returns to action this weekend for their final tuneup of the 2019 portion of its schedule when it travels to Indianapolis, Indiana, to take part in the Midwest Classic.

The team hasn't been on the mat since Nov. 23 when it competed in the UNK Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, Nebraska.

Six wrestlers placed in that tournament led by freshman Ben Gould at 197 pounds. He won the amateur division with a 4-0 record. At 157, Ruben Garcia placed fourth and Elijah Valdez, 165, Brendon Kelley, 174, and Gavin Nye at heavyweight, finished fifth. Freshman Jayson Davis, a Pueblo County High School product, placed sixth at 184.

Pack veteran head coach Dax Charles said his team is going through the process of preparing for the bulk of the season, which comes after the holidays.

"We stick with our system, something we've doing a long time," he said. "Going over techniques with our kids, refine things, get healthy, working on mental toughness and scouting opponents."

Gould has been the Pack's best wrestler thus far with his winning performance at Kearney, finishing third at the Northern Colorado Open and fourth at the Wyoming Open. And Nye has enjoyed a solid start.

"As of right now, Ben Gould from California has put in the work, done a really good," Charles said. "Nye won the most matches last year for our team and I'm looking forward seeing him compete against Div. II competition."

That's what the ThunderWolves will see in Indianapolis where 40 Division II teams will gather.

"This is the first time we've ever competed in this tournament in the history of the program," Charles said. "We've switched our schedule up to we can see some different competition. We'll get to see wrestlers we'll see at the national tournament and this will prepare us for that."

Charles said he's taking only seven wrestlers to Indianapolis — Gavin Melendez (149 pounds), Garcia, Valdez, Kelley, Davis, Gould and Nye.

"We're only allowed to take one wrestler per weight and our lighter weights aren't ready yet," he said.

The ThunderWolves return two national qualifiers from last season, seniors D'Andre Brumfield (133) and Isaiah Diggs (157), also a member of the football team. Neither has wrestled yet.

Brumfield, who only has a semester left and will get back into action next semester, is ranked No. 7 after being crowned Super Region 4 Champion and posting a 25-6 record last season. Diggs is ranked No. 9 spot after he went 11-8 overall in 2018-19. Both were perfect in RMAC duals last season and earned All-RMAC first-team honors.



The Pack gathered 28 points and one first-place vote in the RMAC Preseason Coaches' Poll to place fifth.

Following the Indianapolis meet, the Pack will be off until Jan. 10-11 when it travels to Gunnison to take part in the Western Colorado Open and Tracy Borah Duals.

