High school sports, like the classes that come first for their participants, are all about learning and showing improvement.

South High School junior Gia Genova is embodying that idea for the Colts’ girls swim team this season.

At the Class 3A championships last season, Genova took home eighth place in the 500-yard freestyle and 10th in the 200 free.

This season, her goal is to keep climbing the ranks.

“I’m mostly trying to focus on my 500 and 200,” Genova said. “I’m hoping to get a better place in state this year and do better than last year.”

Genova made quick work of qualifying for the state finals since she made the required marks over the Colts’ first two meets of the season against East and Pueblo County.

Now her focus can shift to working on herself and not having to look up and see if the red numbers flash a state required time.

“Work on technique, a lot of underwater work,” Genova said on what she’s working on the most.

But like any high school sport, it’s about more than just individual success.

South coach Susanne Divelbiss has seen the junior take over as a leader for the Colts, and not just in the pool.

Genova’s easy-going personality is something that allows her to connect with the other girls and provides a chance to help them grow with her.

“She’s very vocal in practice and she definitely shows by example,” Divelbiss said. “She’s always working hard, but also having fun so she definitely provides some leadership.”

Divelbiss noted how Genova does a little bit of a different training with the speed she has shown in her first two season at the high school level.

That hasn’t stopped her from being a leader though as Divelbiss is right behind her in looking for ways to help drop her time.

“Really, we’re just trying to drop time and go faster than we did last year at state,” Divelbiss said. “I think the 500 is probably going to be her big race, but we’re trying to figure out what other race we’re going to do so we’re going to mix it up a little more in the season.”

With the state finals scheduled for Feb. 13-15, 2020, there is still plenty of time for Genova to work on dropping her times.

Until then, Genova is ready for another fun season with her teammates and making sure they feel her support, even if they may be across the pool and in the water.

“I hope they look up to me in a way,” Genova said with a smile and a laugh. “I get along with all the girls and I like hyping them up and getting them ready for the meet.”

