Day one of the East Coaches Classic boys basketball tournament at Mel Spence Gym didn’t go the way Pueblo teams were hoping.

Centennial, Pueblo County and East High School all fell in their first matchups of the weekend, highlighted by the No. 5 Eagles being upset on their home floor by Air Academy 70-63.

East held a 23-11 lead after the first quarter thanks to a full-court press that turned the Kadets over, but Air Academy adjusted and went on 17-0 run to take the lead and never gave it back.

“We didn’t play defense,” East coach Mike Massaro said. “We started out good with our pressure and our press and got the lead early. They made an adjustment and we didn’t adjust. That’s on me.”

Thaddeus Dewing played a big role as he scored 10 points in the first quarter to keep the Kadets around.

In the second, he helped pass the ball through the Eagles’ press and gave his teammates wide open looks at the rim.

“They shot the lights out and we didn’t guard well, No. 14 (Dewing) had a heck of a night,” East senior Marvin London Jr. said. “We didn’t adjust and just didn’t guard very well.”

East hung on in the first half to only trail by one going into the break 35-34, but the Kadets caught fire shooting in the third and extended the lead.

London helped the Eagles pull within three when he bounced the ball off the back of a Kadet defender on an out of bounds pass back to himself and scored the layup.

But that was as close as it got since the Kadets continued to swarm on defense, highlighted by Dewing’s five steals.

“We have people that have stepped up and I have to step up and be a better teammate,” London said. “It starts at the top from me … I have to do a better job leading my team.”

East will need a short memory as it takes on No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain at 7 p.m. today in day two of the Coaches Classic.

The Indians beat the Eagles by 15 in the tournament last year, but East won in the Class 4A state quarterfinals and advanced to the final four.

“Wear it and move on, you got to have a short memory,” Massaro said. “(Tonight) we have a tough opponent and you have to be ready to go.”

Pueblo County

Size made all the difference in Northfield’s 61-30 victory over Pueblo County.

The Night Hawks ended the first quarter with a shutout as they took an 11-0 lead into the second frame.

That start was something Hornets couldn’t recover from despite having their fair amount of open looks.

“(Thursday) was the first game we’ve seen a lot of full-court pressure,” Hornets senior Jordan Manzanares said. “Being how young we are, we don’t have that experience with the full-court press so that’s something we have to work on more.”

The Hornets take the court again today at 5:30 p.m. against Grand Junction Central.

Centennial

The Bulldogs kept No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain honest in the first half, but offensive woes and a hot shooting half lifted the Indians to a 74-46 victory.

Keeping Centennial off the scoreboard was the tight full-court press the Indians ran all game, which helped lead to transition 3-pointers and easy buckets at the rim.

Centennial continues today at 4 p.m. against Pine Creek.

Pueblo West

Taking on No. 2 Harrison on the road provided the Cyclones a chance to make a statement and Jimmy Wardle provided the exclamation point on the 65-62 win.

Up 61-47 with 5:51 left in the game, Pueblo West looked as if it had the game secured, but an 11-0 run from the Panthers brought them within three.

In the final two minutes, Harrison was able to tie at 62 with 7.7 seconds left, leaving Wardle more than enough time to drain a 3-pointer at the buzzer and give the Cyclones the upset win.

Pueblo West finishes up for the year with a matchup at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Holy Family.

