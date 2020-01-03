Pueblo West High School basketball welcomed in the new year with a couple home wins Friday afternoon with both the girls and boys teams taking down visiting Windsor.

The Class 5A Wizards kept it close on the girls side before the Cyclones held on for a 64-59 victory while the boys started fast and didn’t look back in a 71-57 win at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

Free throws clinch win for Cyclone girls

Tied late in the fourth quarter at 56, Pueblo West and Windsor looked like it would go down to the wire.

The Cyclones made a bucket to go up by two and held on to the win by knocking down six consecutive free throws while forcing three turnovers from the Wizards.

For the game, the Cyclones went 19 of 23 from the line, something coach Gil Lucero sees as an important piece to winning big games come late February/early March.

“I preach them to a lot about free throws and I always say free throws win or lose close games,” Lucero said. “A tight game like that, that’s a big deal.”

Getting a Class 5A team to open the second half of the season was certainly a challenge for the undefeated Cyclones, which they welcome with the state-title expectations the No. 2-ranked team has.

Seeing the team come up clutch against stiff competition is another positive sign in the eyes of Lucero.

“We want games like that all the time, they are the ones that prepare you for the (state) tournament,” Lucero said. “Win or lose this game, it was beneficial in a lot of ways.”

But what might have stood out the most is the Cyclones’ depth and the ability for anyone on the floor to have a hot night shooting.

In the first half, it was Shayla Padilla as she knocked down three 3-pointers, while the second half saw Taylor Dabovich come up big down low.

“It’s big (to have different girls step up) because it doesn’t let their defense focus on one person,” Lucero said. “It can be anybody’s time whenever they are on the court.”

The 9-0 Cyclones are back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Discovery Canyon.

First quarter carries Cyclone boys to victory

An 11-0 run in the first quarter put Pueblo West up 18-6 and Windsor wasn’t able to climb back in the Cyclones’ 71-57 victory.

Senior Jimmy Wardle knocked down two 3-pointers as the Cyclones continued to shoot well the rest of the game to make up for some up and down play on the defensive end.

“We had some really good possessions on offense where we took good shots, passed the basketball and didn’t try to force anything,” Pueblo West coach Ty Trahern said. “Spurts on the defensive end. There are some things we need to clean up there.”

The victory increased the Cyclones’ win streak to six games which has been highlighted by some lights-out shooting.

Getting the hot hands to carry over from the first half of the season was a welcoming site for Trahern.

“We shot it well the last five games before break and I was hoping that would keep going,” Trahern said. “But I do want to preach to them that they’re not going to shoot it well every single night. You got to be able to defend and rebound. Hopefully they keep that message in mind.”

And, like the girls, getting a Class 5A opponent to start the second half of the season presented a good test for Pueblo West as they begin to prepare for South-Central League play.

“Regardless of class, (Windsor) is a good team, they’re long, they’re versatile,” Trahern said. “No matter who the opponent is, we want to have the same approach and play at our pace and standard.”

The boys hit the hardwood again at noon on Jan. 11 at Grand Junction Central.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.