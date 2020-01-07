The annual trek to Gunnison takes place for the Colorado State University-Pueblo wrestling team this weekend.

Friday at noon, the Pack will participate in the Western Colorado Open at Paul Wright Gymnasium on the Western Colorado University campus.

Saturday starting at 9 a.m., the ThunderWolves will take part in their first duals of the season during the Tracy Borah Duals.

"We're looking for improvement in every match that we wrestle," CSU-Pueblo coach Dax Charles said. "This is the first time we'll wrestle a dual match so we're excited about that."

On Friday during the open tournament, ex-East High School standout Zion Freeman, a freshman, will be in action at 174 pounds and Charles is looking forward to seeing what he can do.

"The open tournament is mainly for freshmen and red-shirts and Zion will be competing," Charles said.

On Saturday, seniors D'Andre Brumfield and Isaiah Diggs will make their season debuts during the Borah Duals. Brumfield begins his final season with the Pack and he and Diggs, who played on the football team, are preseason wrestlers to watch from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season preview.

"We're excited to get those two guys back on the mat," Charles said.

Charles added that all four duals against the University of Indianapolis, Findley (Ohio), the United States Air Force and UNC Prembroke will provide stiff competition.

He's also looking to see what Brendon Kelley at 174 pounds and heavyweight Gavin Nye can do against the good competition.

"Those two are capable of putting a run together at any time," Charles said.

Following this weekend's competition, the Pack has some time off before returning to action Jan. 18 at Chadron State.

Off the mat, the wrestling team will host a YMAC Junior ThunderWolves Clinic from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday in the wrestling room at Massari Arena. The clinic and YMCA Junior ThunderWolves Club is free and geared towards boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Charles will lead the clinic with the Pack wrestling team to help teach techniques and the rules of wrestling.

To register, go to www.gothunderwolves.com/jrthunderwolves

MEN'S BASKETBALL: The T-Wolves take their only road trip of the month this weekend when they travel to Western Colorado (5-8, 2-5) and Colorado Mesa (8-5, 4-3) for a pair of RMAC contests.

The men, 6-7 overall and 4-3 in the conference opened the 2020 portion of the season with two consecutive wins this past weekend over Colorado Christian and Regis.

CSU-Pueblo is 5-1 at home but only 1-4 on the road.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: CSU-Pueblo tries to get back on the winning track this weekend with a pair of road games against two of the top teams in the RMAC at Western Colorado (7-4, 5-2) and Colorado Mesa (11-2, 7-0). It opened the 2020 portion of its season with a pair of losses to Colorado Christian and Regis to fall to 3-9 overall and 2-5 in the RMAC.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

RMAC MEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Dixie State;6-1;11-2

New Mexico Highlands;5-2;10-2

Colorado School of Mines;5-2;9-5

Black Hills State;5-2;8-5

Fort Lewis;4-3;10-3

UCCS;4-3;8-4

Colorado Mesa;4-3;8-5

CSU-Pueblo;4-3;6-7

Regis;3-4;8-5

Westminster;3-4;8-5

South Dakota Mines;3-4;6-7

Adams State;3-4;5-8

MSU Denver;2-5;6-7

Western;2-5;5-8

Chadron State;2-5;3-10

Colorado Christian;1-6;1-12

RMAC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Colorado Mesa;7-0;11-2

Westminster;6-1;11-2

Fort Lewis;6-1;10-2

Western;5-2;7-4

Colorado Christian;5-2;5-8

Dixie State;4-3;9-4

Black Hills State;4-3;7-5

Colorado School of Mines;4-3;7-5

MSU Denver;4-3;5-8

Regis;2-5;5-8

South Dakota Mines;2-5;4-7

CSU-Pueblo;2-5;3-9

Adams State;2-5;2-11

Chadron State;1-6;3-13

UCCS;1-6;2-11

New Mexico Highlands;0-7;1-11