To be a state champion wrestler, it takes one part physical and one part mental.

Growing up, Pueblo County High School’s Eric Griego certainly displayed all the required physical training and attributes, helping him earn his nickname of “The Animal.”

But this season, “The Animal” is all about crafting what it takes mentally to take home the top title after finishing sixth at 106 pounds in last season’s state tournament.

“The thing about Eric is that he’s such a hard worker,” Pueblo County coach Eddie Soto said. “He’s (practicing) all year round, rarely misses practices and he’s tough kid, really strong.

“His goal is a state title and he feels like he let it slip away last year.”

The nickname was given to Griego by his longtime wrestling coach Rick Willits do to the sometimes out-of-control tenacity Griego had for the sport growing up.

“When I was little, I was a crazy little kid,” Griego said. “I wouldn’t pay attention in practices or anything. I’d always go up behind random kids and start choking them out.

“When I used to go to tournaments when I was little everyone would be like, “Oh, you’re “Animal?” What’s your first name?’”

Nowadays, people still forget Griego’s actual name because the “The Animal” alias has become so synonymous with the Pueblo County junior.

“Honestly, it’s what a lot of people only know him by,” Soto said with a laugh. “A lot of people don’t even know what his real name is. Sometimes we don’t, is it Isaiah or is it Eric?”

Coming into the Hornets’ dual against South on Wednesday, Griego was ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds from the weekly On The Mat Rankings.

Griego put on a display against the Colts’ Dajuan Ballage that included a takedown where Griego lifted his opponent nearly above his head and threw Ballage to the ground.

The Hornets junior then finished the match with a pin at the 2:19 mark.

Getting the win no matter the opponent has been the key mental part for Griego this season.

“Pretty much just wrestling smarter and going out there with a different mentality than I was before,” Griego said. “There was some kids I was losing to that I shouldn’t have been losing to, but this year I’ve started to overcome that and I’ve been wrestling how my coaches expect me to.”

Entering the season, Griego was ranked No. 3 at 113 pounds, but an individual title at the Pueblo East Invitational and continued success throughout the first half of the season bumped the junior to No. 1.

But even though the climb to the top spot wasn’t easy, Griego knows holding the pole position is an even tougher task.

“It’s definitely harder to stay at No. 1 because everyone else is trying to catch you,” Griego said. “It’s also a good thing too because you have to work harder than the other kids trying to catch you.”

Holding that top spot isn’t the main concern as every high school wrestler knows the regular season is all in preparation for regionals, which is slated for Feb. 14.

Until then, Soto knows that his “Animal” will continue to go out and try to prove himself on the mat.

“(Griego) has put in the time to put himself in position to try and (get a state title) this year,” Soto said. “We’ll see how the weights all shift with kids dropping here and there and he knows that.

“We’re off to California (today) and will go look for that tough competition and see how he does there.”

