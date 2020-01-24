With a trying first half, Central High School boys basketball proved that with perseverance, anything is possible.

The Wildcats defeated their rivals, the Centennial Bulldogs, 83-54 at Centennial High School Thursday night, bringing their record to 8-7.

The first half of the game was a close battle between the two schools, and the rivalry was apparent throughout the game.

Four Bulldogs fouled out of the game, and Central had 21 fouls as well.

Central coach Brad Ranson was disappointed in the amount of free throws that the Wildcats missed in the first half.

“We shoot the heck out of free throws every single day, and to have that kind of performance in the first half was very disappointing,” Ranson said. “We were six for 20 the first half, so you know that is unacceptable, these guys shoot a lot better than that.”

After halftime, the game changed completely.

“I went into the locker room and told the guys, we’ve gotta pick it up,” Central junior Steven Hemphill said.

Hemphill had 21 of the 83 points for the night and said that it felt great, crediting his increasing points per game on the extra work he puts into shooting.

“I go and practice with the coach every Saturday and that helps a lot,” said Hemphill.

Ranson believes that if Hemphill gets his confidence back, he can continue to excel as one of the team’s highest scorers.

“With him hitting shots, it makes our team a lot better,” Ranson said. “I’m glad to see that he came in and contributed in that second half. He’s a great shooter, he just needs to get his confidence back.”

Speaking of confidence, sophomore Kyle Bigley displayed his with a dunk for Central where he flew past a couple of the Bulldogs defenders.

While it wasn’t his first time dunking in a game, Bigley said he was happy with the feat.

“It felt really good,” Bigley said. “I felt like I got up pretty high.”

Ranson describes Bigley as a work in progress.

“He did a great job, he rebounded well and offensively he’s tough and he’s just so athletic,” Ranson said. “Once he figures this game out he’s going to be a force.”

The Wildcats take on South at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the Southwest Motors Events Center.

