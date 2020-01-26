Aaden Valdez

School Name: East High School

Sport: Wrestling

Valdez finished second at the prestigious Top of the Rockies tournament and then took down then No. 3-ranked Nick Wilson at Pueblo West.

Jimmy Wardle

School Name: Pueblo West High School

Sport: Boys basketball

Wardle hit nine 3-pointers and scored 31 points in a win over Centennial and also chipped in seven against South to help the Cyclones start 2-0 in the South-Central League.

Hayden Crosson

School Name: Pueblo West High School

Sport: Wrestling

Crosson won the 160-pound weight class at the Centennial Invitational and then took down East's Diego Durate for a perfect week.

Jolee Ortiz

School Name: Rye High School

Sport: Girls basketball

Ortiz pitched in 25 points to help Rye stay unbeaten with a 67-28 win over Swallows and also helped in a 60-9 win over Las Animas.

Harlie Medrano

School Name: East High School

Sport: Girls basketball

Medrano scored 19 and 13 points to help her Eagles squad start 2-0 in South-Central League play with wins over Central and Pueblo County.

Hannah Simental

School Name: Pueblo West High School

Sport: Girls basketball

Simental helped lead the Cyclones to a 2-0 start in South-Central League play and also scored her 1,500th career point and made her 200th career 3-pointer against South.