Bryce Sanchious wants to play basketball like his idol Andre Iguodala.

At times, he's not far behind the NBA star who has played for the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors and is currently on the Memphis Grizzlies roster, but has yet to play.

A junior at Colorado State University-Pueblo, Sanchious has become a big piece of the men's basketball team. And he has patterned his game after Iguodala.

"I see myself like Iguodala," Sanchious said. "He loves defense and knocks down wide open 3s. He takes what the defense gives him."

A transfer from Western Nebraska Community College, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward has been instrumental in getting the Pack in position to qualify for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference this season. The team is currently in a three-way tie for seventh place with nine games to play until the eight-team RMAC tournament.

A player with multiple skills, Sanchious can score inside and outside, drive to the basket and play defense with the best players in the league.

"My role is basically to defend, attack when I have it and knock down wide open 3s," Sanchious said. "I don't try and overdo it. I stay in my role."

He's done just that.

Through 19 games, Sanchious has started nine times and is shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 30.8 from 3-point range and 73.3 from the free-throw line. He has the most rebounds on the team with 102 and is second with a 5.4 rebound average.

In addition, he's added 13 steals and is tops on the team in blocks with 16.

He's reached double figures 11 times with a career high of 20 points against Northern State (Minn.) His career high in rebounds is 13 against Adams State in the first game of the season.

His coach Matt Hammer knows how valuable Sanchious is to the dynamics of the squad.

"When Bryce is hitting 3s, you have to close out on him," Hammer said following the Pack's win over South Dakota Mines last Friday. "He's going to get to the rim if you are lunging at him. He's done a great job taking what the defense gives him."

Sanchious talks about how his team has found a way to mesh as the season has gone on. With so many new players with new coaches and a new system, he said it's taken time.

"When we came back from Christmas break things started to come together," he said. "We're having way more fun now. In the early season, we were trying to figure it out."

