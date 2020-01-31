Energy and momentum are two of the biggest pieces the East High School boys basketball team feeds off of.

So, after coming away with a 21-7 lead after the first quarter against South on Thursday at the Southwest Motors Events Center, the Eagles were in good shape.

And they never looked back in the 56-46 victory, despite having a more laid back second half.

“It’s huge to start a game like that and give us all the momentum,” East coach Mike Massaro said. “It’s something we want to build on and try to be consistent with.”

Miller had the Eagles (11-6, 4-0 S-CL) rolling in the first quarter when he scored 12 of his team-high 14 points, mostly coming from drives to the basket over the undersized Colts.

Getting that type of movement on offense is something Massaro wants to see more of from his 3-point sharpshooter.

“That kid (Miller), when he’s going right, he helps us a lot,” Massaro said. “We have to keep him even keel and keep him doing the little things. A lot of those points were from him attacking the rim, offensive boards and slashing.

“That’s the type of player he has to be. He can’t always rely on his shot because it won’t always be there, just like any player.”

The second half wasn’t quite the same as South (2-14, 1-3 S-CL) outscored East 26-18, highlighted by sophomore Tarrance Austin picking up six of his game-high 20 points in the half.

The energy on defense wasn’t quite the same for the Eagles, leaving them something to work on moving into next week when they host Pueblo West .

Speaking of Pueblo West, the Cyclones fell in overtime on the road to Central 54-49 on Thursday, leaving East alone at the top in the S-CL standings.

However, that’s not something the Eagles are ready to rest on.

“It feels good, but more than ever, its motivating us to get better and better every night,” Miller said on taking sole possession of first. “Obviously a big win tonight, but also a big learning experience for us. We’re excited and ready to get back to work.”

One player not showing any rest is East senior Marvin London Jr., who finished with eight points, five assists and four steals.

Being the point guard, London Jr.’s effect on the game isn’t always seen in the box score, but the senior’s experience on the court proved vital for the Eagles on Thursday.

“You have to have a point guard and to have a four-year guy at the helm right now is huge for us,” Massaro said of London Jr. “He had a great floor game (Thursday) and the past few games he’s been great.”

East is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Pueblo West, who fell to third in the S-CL following the loss to now second place Central.

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.