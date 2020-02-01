TODD ALBO, Chieftain pre-press manager



San Francisco 49ers 41, Kansas City Chiefs 37: In a Super Bowl that might just be as exciting as the halftime show, the Chiefs are back in the big game for the first time in 50 years. The 49ers are going for their sixth win in seven tries. This game has the makings of he who has the ball last wins.

ZACHARY ALLEN, Chieftain photographer

San Francisco 49ers 34, Kansas City Chiefs 28: As a die-hard Broncos fan who is in my seveneth year as a season-ticket holder, I would and could never pick the Chiefs. I'm going with the guys with Broncos ties in Shanahan, Lynch and Sanders. 49er's get their sixth ring.

JEFF LETOFSKY, Chieftain interim sports editor



San Francisco 49ers 38, Kansas City Chiefs 30: The difference in this Super Bowl will be San Francisco's defense, which will force two turnovers and be able to get off the field just enough to slow down Kansas City. Both teams will be able to move the ball efficiently, leading to plenty of scoring. Besides, my nephew Tommy Tupa works for the 49ers as a scouting assistant, so that's another reason to give San Francisco the nod.



ANTHONY MESTAS, Chieftain news reporter

San Francisco 49ers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 27: The 49ers are more balanced. That defense is great. And the offense can run, run, run. These are things you need for the Super Bowl. White jerseys have won 13 of the last 15 SBs. Madden curse on performance (not injury) is still in play. Actually, to be honest it’s none of that. It’s just because I don’t like the Chiefs and can’t pick them. They insist upon themselves. Let the sports talking heads pick based on stats and stuff. I want the Chiefs to wait another 50 years.

ALEXIS SMITH, Chieftain sports writer



San Francisco 49ers 42, Kansas City Chiefs 38: I'm choosing the 49ers because my mom was helping her best friend move home from Pennsylvania and they stopped for the night in Kansas City. When they went to eat, my mom's friend wore a Broncos windbreaker to a restaurant they went to get food at. The people inside verbally harassed them just because she had on the Broncos logo, so I always root against the Chiefs.

AUSTIN WHITE, Chieftain sports writer

San Francisco 49ers 56, Kansas City Chiefs 10: As Denver Broncos fans know, Super Bowls can get a little out of hand once things start to lean heavily in favor of one side, like Super Bowl XXIV when the Niners topped the Broncos 55-10. I like looking at common opponents and the Chiefs gave up 31 points at home in a loss to the Packers while San Fran smacked Green Bay twice, allowing 28 points total between the two games. And we all know defense wins championships. San Fran in a blowout, and gets the Broncos off the bad end of the biggest Super Bowl blowout title.

