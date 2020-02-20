Andy Garcia isn’t like other wrestlers.

While other grapplers need to be hyped up before a match from their coaches and teammates, Garcia stands on his East High School sideline letting everything in his mind go.

No music.

No slaps to the chest or body.

No pep talk from his coaches.

Instead, the senior clears his mind of everything going on around him with a focus on the one task ahead: winning.

“I have a path of things I like to do for a warmup as far as getting myself mentality focused,” Garcia said. “I like to zone out, feel my body and make sure everything is the way it needs to be. I’m not a guy that needs to be smacked, or shaken up or warmed up or rubbed down by a coach.

“I just need a good handshake to start the match before so I know they’re there. Just a calm before the storm I guess.”

That storm is scheduled to hit Denver today at 6 p.m. when the Class 4A portion of the state wrestling tournament begins in the Pepsi Center.

Garcia is looking to bring historic weather as not only the potential 25th wrestler in state history to win four individual state titles, but to also become the first one to ever win in the 285-pound weight class all four years.

And he would become the first wrestler from East to pull off the four-peat.

“It would be a great accomplishment not only for Andy, but the community, the school, our coaching staff here at East,” Eagles coach Pat Laughlin said. “I think he’s heading in the right direction and I think he can do it.”

Getting to the point of becoming a four-time champion is obviously not easy, but Garcia faced a serious speed bump last season as a junior.

After being sick quite a bit throughout the year, Garcia suffered a dislocated knee about five weeks prior to the state tournament.

Dealing with all of that down time and having to watch from the sidelines taught Garcia an important lesson not just about wrestling, but life in general.

“Last year’s season really made me open my eyes to how short our season really is as far as how many weeks we have,” Garcia said. “This year, that made me push myself in the preseason as far as lifting and physical therapy and making sure my body is right.

“I think when you have something like I had last year with the injuries it really makes you open your eyes to how short your high school career can be.”

Laughlin agrees that Garcia appeared to learn from those injuries a season ago in order to have a better appreciation for the sport.

“I think he’s learned to cherish the opportunity because, like all sports, you never know when it’s going to be your last match or a season-ending injury,” Laughlin said. “I think he’s taking time and realized that this isn’t a given. If you’re up to do it, you better take advantage of it because it doesn’t come around too often.”

Of course, Garcia has taken advantage of each moment being a three-time state champ and owning a 133-14 record in his high school career, including a 29-3 mark this season.

What makes the heavyweight stand out is his ability to wrestle like he’s not at the top of the weight classes.

“It’s crazy because you don’t see many heavyweights moving like a 120-pounder,” East senior Aaden Valdez said. “He tries to wrestle all of us in the room and we roll and scramble with him. Our coaches don’t want him to wrestle like a heavyweight. They want him to move and feel like a 120-pounder.”

Laughlin sees that Garcia’s abilities have come from putting in work in the gym in order to be light on his feet.

“He can wrestle like a lighter weight, but he weighs 265 pounds so that makes him special because most heavyweights can’t do those type of things,” Laughlin said. “That’s come through a lot of hard work, technique sessions and a lot of offseason wrestling.”

Being one of the state’s best means that Garcia’s reputation proceeds him and is something that the young Eagles roster can look up to.

And as one of the team’s seniors, Garcia has played an important part in being a role model.

“(Garcia is) still kind of quiet but he still leads with showing instead of verbally,” Valdez said. “He just brings that unity to the team that every team needs, that sense of brotherhood. He’s always wanting to do stuff outside of the room like a team bonding night or go to the movies.

“Just small things like that that make a big difference on our team.”

Garcia hopes to make a big difference on the final team standings come Saturday as East is looking to defend its Class 4A state title from last season, the first in the program’s history.

With other state title hopefuls abundant on the squad, the race against top-ranked Windsor, Pueblo County and Pueblo West is sure to be a tight one.

“I was really impressed last week at regionals, we’re peaking at the right time,” Laughlin said. “These kids have definitely followed our plan and they set themselves up to do well.”

But the process for Garcia since his first state title as a freshman has been a focus on taking one step at a time, so talk of winning the state title this year comes with not overlooking anyone.

And when it comes to tournaments in sports, much like a Colorado weather forecast, you never really know what to expect.

One thing is certain though: There is a 100 percent chance of the state’s top wrestlers getting a heavy down pour of Garcia once they hit the mat.

“I think if I can get it done and put it away, it’ll definitely be a nice end to the career and a good highlight to look back on,” Garcia said of a potential four-peat. “It’ll mean a lot for my family and everyone to finally have it done.

“Coming back next week, it’ll be fun for sure.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.