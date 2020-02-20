What started as an interest quickly turned into a passion for Central High School wrestler Jemima Miranda.

Miranda, who is just a sophomore, is one of two girls on the Wildcat’s wrestling roster.

Her journey began merely by attending matches, sparking her interest in the sport. Then, over the last spring and summer, Miranda started attending practices.

One year later, the sophomore was off to the state championships.

Before State

Coach Ken Pino described how prior to being the only female wrestler from Pueblo going to state, Miranda was unsure of her desire to commit to the sport.

“She came on last year, working out with our female wrestler (Lilian McDonald) who took third at state,” Pino said. “She was just hesitant and wasn’t ready to commit, but she came in our offseason all spring and summer, two-three days a week, lifting and learning about wrestling.

“Coming into this year, she wrestled in a preseason tournament and there were girls who you could tell had been wrestling for a long time. I thought maybe it was just the first match, but it’s been every match since. She tells me she’s scared, she’s nervous, she doesn’t know if she can do it. But, when the whistle blows, she goes out there with intensity. She listens on the mat when it counts.”

Once Miranda dedicated herself to the team she said she found a second family and support system.

“It feels like my second family, like I can just be me,” Miranda said. “If I have a problem I know I’ll always have my coaches and my team. (Pino) inspires me the most. He always pushes me, and tells me he believes in me.”

After her last practice before heading up to Denver, Miranda came out of the John L. Rivas wrestling room with a smile on her face.

“I’m just excited and scared,” Miranda said. “(Pino) has just always helped me believe in myself, go out there have fun, and don’t get into my head.”

The day Miranda headed up to Denver for the state tournament, Central had a surprise goodbye planned for her.

“I was in my seventh hour and my teacher got a phone call,” Miranda said. “She told us we had to go downstairs and everyone was confused and thought something happened. Then my teacher started talking to me about wrestling, and what she thought about it but I didn’t think anything of it, I just thought it was a normal conversation.

“I was heading down the incline, and saw (principle Destin Mehess) and she started clapping saying ‘Here she comes, here she comes’ and that’s when I knew something was happening. I started getting teary-eyed, it was emotional. Seeing a bunch of students lined up clapping me out.”

The State Tournament

Last year the number of girl wrestlers at the tournament was not very significant, but this year Pino said the numbers increased, moving both the regional and state tournaments to two full days.

“The brackets are at least 16 man bracket at state, (Miranda’s) is for sure,” Pino said. “They took the top five, so if she went two-and-out, or if she would’ve lost another match before the consolation semi’s she wouldn’t go, so she definitely earned her spot.”

One of the best and worst aspects of wrestling is that while you are a part of a team, you can only rely on yourself during a match; but this is a major part of why Miranda is passionate about it.

“I like how it’s a one person sport,” Miranda said. “It’s more about what you know, and you just try to give your all every time. Sometimes you have good days, sometimes you have bad days, but you just have to push yourself and be the best you can.”

That kind of pressure causes Miranda to be nervous before matches, but Pino helps her stay calm and prepare mentally.

When Pino isn’t coaching, he works as a mental health clinician at the State Hospital. He said he thinks this strengthens his coaching abilities.

“We talk about mindfulness and getting centered,” Pino said. “We talk about it with all our wrestlers, but (Miranda) especially. She gets a lot of anxiety before matches, so we just ask her to deep breathe and get centered before a match so when that whistle blows she’s ready to go and not thinking ahead of matches. We just take it one match at a time.”

Miranda lost her first match to Crystalyn Felan of Lamar, who took second place in the tournament.

“(Miranda) was pretty devastated, but she knew she wrestled somebody tough,” Pino said. “(Felan) won by two, so (Miranda’s) goal after that was to place. She wrestled tough, wrestled hard and was ready to go.”

Miranda finished in the tournament with a record of 1-2, and even though she didn’t place she’s treating it as a learning opportunity.

“It’s taught me that there are other tough girls and there’s always competition, but you just have to give it your all no matter what the outcome is, just pray and do your best no matter what,” Miranda said.

After State

Miranda still has two years to continue growing as a wrestler, but one of the outcomes presented to her at the state tournament was a wrestling camp over the upcoming summer.

“Mesa State University has a female team,” Pino said. “The coach presented the flyer to her and said it was an all-female camp, she was like ‘There’s really college teams for girls?’ So she’s definitely saving up and going to work to go. She's looking forward to the offseason and she wants to lift weights, get stronger and go to camps."

Within the next year, Central will also be providing a co-op wrestling team for girls who want to participate after the Colorado High School Activities Association voted to make girls wrestling a fully sanctioned sport starting in the 2020-2021 season.

Miranda said if there were any girls who were interested in wrestling but weren’t ready to commit, they should take a chance.

“I would just say go for it,” Miranda said. “It’s fun, it’s a fun experience and you grow mentally and get physically stronger. I really hope a lot of other girls join (the co-op) team too.”

