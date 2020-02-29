Khiya Adams was determined to go out with a bang.

On Senior Night after the team honored her and Annabelle Brewer at Massari Arena, Adams helped the Colorado State University-Pueblo women's basketball team finish the season in style.

Adams was one of six players in double figures as the Pack whipped New Mexico Highlands University 97-57 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference finale for both teams.

She finished with 22 points, one under her career high to lead CSU-Pueblo (8-19 overall, 7-15 RMAC) to its highest scoring output of the season. Adams also added five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.

Her teammates also had sterling nights. Kansas Watts tossed in a career-high 19 points, Sydni Williams had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jade Adams had 13 points and made all six shots and JaNaiya Davis and Jordyn Keck had 12 apiece. Davis also dished out 13 assists.

"Getting a win, this is exactly how I envisioned my last game," Adams said. "It was definitely everything I always dreamed of. I just want to thank coach (Tommie Johnson) for giving my the opportunity."

Adams started quickly, knocking down her first two shots, both 3-pointers. She added a layin on a fast break to finish with eight points in the first quarter.

It was a quarter where the Pack almost couldn't miss. It made nine of 13 for 69 percent and held a 22-19 lead.

The hot shooting cooled off but CSU-Pueblo continued to play well in the second quarter, building a lead as high as 14 points (45-31) before settling for a 45-34 halftime advantage.

Watts, playing aggressively on offense, had 11 points at the break and Adams had 10. Point guard Davis played a solid floor game in the first 20 minutes with eight points, four rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

Watts and Davis triggered a big third quarter for the ThunderWolves as they outscored the Cowboys 25-13 to extend the lead to 70-47. Watts had eight points in the quarter and Davis had five assists, keying five fast-break layups.

CSU-Pueblo then outscored Highlands 27-20 in the final quarter to win going away.

Adams finished her career by playing in 111 games, 10th most in program history. Her 430 rebounds also places her in the top 25 in program history.

Brewer played in seven games as a junior but only two games this season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

"I really wished I had Khiya for another year," CSU-Pueblo coach Tommie Johnson said. "She was just starting to unlock her game. She's been a great leader for us. I'm going to miss her. She's done a lot for Pueblo."

Jordyn Lewis had 16 to lead Highlands (1-25 overall, 1-22 RMAC).

NOTES: The Pack leads the all-time series with New Mexico Highlands 56-31 and has won the past 11 meetings. It swept the season series after defeating the Cowboys 79-48 on Dec. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The 79 points had been a season high before Friday.

CSU-Pueblo 97, N.M. Highlands 57



N.M. Highlands;19;15;13;10;—;57

CSU-Pueblo;22;23;25;27;—;97

N.M. HIGHLANDS (1-26, 0-22)

Antone 3-10 0-0 9, Rivas 3-8 0-0 9, Forster 3-8 5-6 12, Lewis 5-16 1-2 16, Liibilnaghahi 1- 3 5-5 7, K.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Holl 1-7 0-0 2, Flores 1-4 0-0 2, Contreras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-56 11-13 57.

CSU-PUEBLO (8-19, 7-15)

Williams 4-7 7-8 15, K.Adams 9-14 0-0 22, Watts 9-13 0-0 19, Davis 4-9 4-4 12, Keck 4-7 0-0 12, J.Adams 6-6 1-2 13, Dunn 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 38-60 12-14 97.

3-Point Goals—NMHU 12-31 (Lewis 5-12, Rivas 3-7, Antone 3-10, Forster 1-2); CSU-Pueblo 9-19 (Keck 4-7, K.Adams 4-5, Watts 1-3, Davis 0-4). Fouled Out—Antone. Rebounds—NMHU 23 (Holl 6). CSU-Pueblo 37 (Williams 10). Assists—NMHU 8 (Forster 4). CSU-Pueblo 25 (Davis 13). Total Fouls—NMHU 9, CSU-Pueblo 11.

A—956.