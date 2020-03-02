They are a trio who will be remembered. And missed.

Jason Anderson, Brandon McGhee and Donovan Oldham completed their men's college basketball careers Saturday night at Massari Arena.

And they did it in style. Even in a 91-68 loss to New Mexico Highlands.

Anderson turned in a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds and even made his only 3-pointer of the season.

McGhee pumped in 17 points on eight of 12 shooting and dished out nine assists.

And Oldham scored a team-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

The trio combined for 50 of the team's 68 points during a spectacular finale.

All three have outstanding careers ahead of them, whether it be in basketball or life.

Anderson, a two-time Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference player of the year, said he couldn't express what playing his final game meant to him after the game.

"I don't think it's quite hit me yet," he said. "Obviously, it's been emotional. Three years I've been down here. I'm just blessed and thankful for the opportunity. Not many people can walk away with both their degrees paid for for playing the game they love playing. I think I'll get a little more emotional about it once it hits home. Blessed and thankful."

What will Anderson remember the most?

"Probably the relationships I've built through CSU-Pueblo," he said. "My wife and I are thankful for being involved with this community. The relationships with my teammates."

McGhee was somewhat emotional following his final collegiate game.

"I don't think it really has hit me yet because I haven't graduated," he said. "I feel like I had a good season throughout the whole season.

"At the beginning of the season I started off good, middle of the season kind of faded but I picked it up and went out with a bang."

McGhee said he's leaving the game with plenty of memories.

"The thing I'm going to remember is my teammates the most," he said. "Last year I was going through some struggles not knowing whether I wanted to play.

"My teammates gave me the utmost confidence. They helped me love the game again. That's all I needed was confidence in myself and they gave me that."

McGhee said he has no regrets about the final game, albeit a loss: "I tried to do everything in my power. The outcome is the outcome. I have brothers for life."

Oldham said he'll remember his final game and is looking forward to what the future brings.

"I was just taking it in," Oldham said about his final college basketball game. "Everything was the last time. Getting introduced, running through the tunnel with my teammates.

"I made my first shot of the night and was glad I was able to play well. My mom was there and that meant even more to her than me. I don't have any regrets of how I played."

Oldham doesn't have one glaring moment he'll remember. Instead, it's all about the relationships he built.

"It's going to be a lot of stuff outside of basketball, the relationships I've built outside with the community," he said. "I'm just glad I'm just able to leave an impact on people of Pueblo.

"I don't have any regrets how I did things here. I gave everything I had. I'm just going to look back and be happy with what I have."

As for the future, he said: "I'm always going to be around the game whether I'm playing overseas, training or trying to get into coaching. I'll be around the game for sure."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky