The Pueblo West High school girls basketball season ended just shy of the Class 4A Final Four on Friday at Jerry Kersey Gymnasium.

The Cyclones, seeded No. 2 in the state tournament, lost 50-39 to No. 7 Holy Family in the Great Eight.

Pueblo West led for much of the game, but Holy Family hit key 3-pointers while playing lockdown defense in the fourth to steal the lead late.

"They did a really good job of switching their defense between the third and fourth quarter," Cyclones coach Gil Lucero said. "They played some man defense, some zone defense and some really good box and one defense that made it hard for us to get shots."

Pueblo West led 25-13 at halftime before the Tigers bounced back.

Holy Family chipped away at the lead in the third before jumping ahead halfway through the fourth.

The loss ends Pueblo West's season shy of making it to the Final Four while Holy Family moves on to play No. 3 Green Mountain, who defeated Sierra on Friday 64-33.

Lucero said he was proud of the way his girls fought throughout the season.

"The girls did everything I asked them to do and they were great," Lucero said. "They really got better inside and out all season long. They really came together and bonded not just as a team but as a family."

Hannah Simental led Pueblo West in scoring, pouring in a game-high 23 points.

It was the last time Simental, along with seniors Maya Sanchez; Jorden Ross; Taylor Dabovich; and Shae Gallery, will take the court as Cyclones.

Lucero lauded his group of senoirs.

"They're really special to me," he said. "I've known so many of them since before they played for us. I"m just sad that they lost the way they did. They mean a lot to me."

It was the team's ability to bond and become a close-knit group that Lucero appreciated most.

The girls became friends, he said. And that showed on-and-off the court.

"The biggest thing they did is they really became a family," he said. "They would do anything for their teammates. They had each others' backs all season long.

"That was huge."

