Gunner Pickett gave the Colorado State University-Pueblo baseball team a much-needed outing.

The left-handed pitcher tossed a complete-game en route to a 4-2 victory over MSU-Denver in the second game of a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday at Rawlings Field.

It came on the heels of a stinging 10-8 loss where the ThunderWolves blew a 6-1 lead and had their six-game winning streak snapped.

The split pushed the Pack's record to 10-5 overall and 2-1 in the RMAC. The Roadrunners are 6-11 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

CSU-Pueblo won the first game of the series 9-4 on Friday night. The teams wrap up their four-game series at noon today at Rawlings Field.

"Tough loss in the first one (Saturday), we let that get out of our hands," CSU-Pueblo coach Stan Sanchez said. "But Pickett was pretty good. A lot of zeroes. In control, mixed his pitches, competed and did a great job."

In earning his second win against one loss, Pickett struck out seven, walked two and hit two batters. He gave up a pair of runs in the seventh, one earned.

By that time, CSU-Pueblo had built a 4-0 cushion, scoring single runs in the second and fourth inning and adding two insurance runs in the fifth on a DeVaughn Gales two-run double.

In the opener, CSU-Pueblo starter Brett Matthews entered the fifth inning with a 6-1 lead but saw it evaporate in a hurry when the Roadrunners poured across six runs.

His teammates gave him an early lead 4-0, scoring all four runs with two outs.

The Pack tallied a run in the first on a Ty Lewis' single through the middle that scored Easton Adler, who had reached on a leadoff double.

In the second, CSU-Pueblo erupted with two outs. Daniel Abiles, Cody Beck and Easton hit consecutive singles that scored one run and after an error, Mike Gonzalez ripped a two-run single into right field for a three-run inning and a 4-0 lead.

Matthews sent down the first eight batters he faced before getting touched up in the third inning. With two outs, Zach Paschke singled to right field and leadoff hitter Brice Martinez roped a hit-and-run double to the wall in right field. That scored Paschke and broke up the shutout, pulling the Roadrunners within 4-1.

The ThunderWolves added on in the fourth when Adler beat out an infield single for his third hit and came around to score on Gales' double to deep center field. Gales then scored on a Mike Gonzalez single to left field to make it 6-1.

That chased Dobrash (0-1), who was making his first start of the season. He threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits, six runs, four earned, striking out three.

MSU-Denver erased all the good the Pack had built with the six-run fifth.

Matthews, who had cruised through four innings, suddenly hit the wall. He hit two batters sandwiched around a hit and then walked a batter. That forced Sanchez to go to his bullpen.

"The first four innings, (Matthews) was dominant and just lost it," Sanchez said. "He just couldn't find the strike zone. Everything was up. It was tough to take him out."

With the bases loaded, reliever Logen Gibbons struck out the first batter he faced but then gave up three consecutive hits — an RBI single to Chase Anderson and a three-run double by Logan Soole that cleared the bases and tied the game at 6.

Jake Lombardelli relieved and threw a wild pitch that scored Soole with the go-ahead run.

The Roadrunners pushed across three more runs in the sixth against Lombardelli with Cade Peters delivering the big blow with a two-out, bases-loaded single into right field. That gave MSU-Denver a 10-6 lead.

Conner Nantkes, who relieved starter Jimmy Dobrash in the fourth, made it hold up with four 3 2/3 strong innings despite giving up a pair of runs in the seventh.

CSU-Pueblo has an opportunity to win the series today with a victory.

"Winning a series in this conference is huge," Sanchez said. "We have an opportunity (today). Hopefully, we can take advantage of it. Our lineup is getting better."

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky

CSU-Pueblo, MSU-Denver split



MSU-Denver;001;063;0;—;10;8;1

CSU-Pueblo;130;200;2;—;8;14;2

Dobrash, Nantkes (4) and Gonzales; Matthews, Gibbons (5), Lombardelli (5), Arguto (6) and Abiles. WP—Nantkes (2-1). LP—Gibbons (1-1).

Second game



MSU-Denver;000;000;000;—;2;4;2

CSU-Pueblo;100;000;000;—;4;6;1

Stone, Vegas (5) and Chavez; Pickett and Romero. WP—Picketts (2-0). LP—Stone (1-2).