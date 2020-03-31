Many know Taylor Harris’ prowess on the basketball court.

The Pueblo West High School senior led the Cyclones in scoring while helping guide the team to the Class 4A Final Four.

But what many may not know is that Harris takes that same hard work, dedication and perfectionism into the classroom as well.

“My philosophy growing up has always been that I am a student-athlete and not an athlete-student,” Harris said. As much as I love the game of basketball, I understand that ball will stop bouncing at some point in my life and I will rely on my education to start a career.”

Harris was named the recipient of the esteemed Boettcher Scholarship. In addition to being awarded the scholarship, Harris has committed to playing basketball and pursuing his studies at Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

The scholarship is one of the most prestigious in Colorado. Each year, thousands of students apply for one of 42 available scholarships.

Harris said learning he had earned the coveted scholarship was “one of the most emotional and proud moments” of his life.

“I opened the letter with my family and we all embraced,” he said. “That letter was a result of my hard work paying off. Being a Boettcher Scholar is one of Colorado’s highest honors and I am grateful and excited to be a part of the Boettcher Foundation family.”

Harris is a four-year varsity letterman on the basketball team. He earned all-state second-team honors and was on the all-South-Central League first team.

The senior will graduate in the top 2-percent of his class, and he scored in the top 99-percent on the SAT.

He takes AP and IB classes, and is a member of National Honor Society. Harris has volunteered for four years at the Tom and Louis Cupboard as well as at a local Thanksgiving drive.

In addition, Harris has been a volunteer with Special Olympics for the past seven years. He’s been a coach of a local Special Olympics basketball team called the Steel City Sliders. His senior project, Harris raised more than $3,000 for adaptive physical education equipment for Unified Sports at Pueblo West.

Harris’ younger brother, Jackson, has Autism. Harris’ love and dedication for his brother has motivated him in volunteering with the Special Olympics. It will also serve as hit motivation for his future endeavors.

Harris said he will major in either mathematics or neuroscience at CC before venturing to medical school afterward.

“My plan is to continue on to medical school and become a neurologist then bring specialized medicine back down to Pueblo,” he said. “After years of seeing my parents drive to take my brother -- who has Autism and suffered from seizures as well as physical challenges -- up to Denver Children’s Hospital, I believe it would be beneficial to all of Southern Colorado to bring specialized care back down to my home city.”

Next year Harris begins that journey.

While at CC he’ll balance a challenging workload with the rigors of playing college basketball.

Harris said he’s thankful for the opportunity to continue playing the game he loves, and is also happy to begin his quest to become a neurologist.

“I believe Colorado College will be the perfect balance between my education and basketball, as well as prepare me for my future beyond college,” Harris said.

While he acknowledges the hard work he’s put in throughout his young life, Harris also knows he’s had key support by his side.

Harris said he wouldn’t be here without his family, teachers and coaches.

“My family has always pushed me to excel in the classroom and on the court,” Harris said. “I have to thank all the amazing teachers, coaches and staff at Pueblo West High school … and everyone else who has helped me play a role in helping me get to where I am now.”

