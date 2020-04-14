This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pueblo West High School girls tennis team has taken on a look closer to an army than that of a normal high school team.

After having 53 girls out for the team in 2019, the Cyclones added nine more for 2020, bringing their total to 62 players on the squad.

Out of those 62, nine are seniors and all of them have put in four years of work out on the courts.

“Those seniors in particular, they all played for four years, none of them came in late or anything and they were committed to the sport,” Cyclones coach Sam Pisciotta said. “All of them put in offseason work. Even the girls who are involved in other sports. They were out there with me in the summers and in between seasons they were out on the court.

“They put in a lot of time, so it’s really hard to see them lose that senior year.”

After qualifying in four of the seven spots for the Class 4A state tournament, Pisciotta believes his team was ready for a strong season, thanks in part to his nine seniors.

Those nine included Alyssa Stevenson, Elyssa Mielke, Sherri Wood, Maya Sanchez, Olivia Figeuroa, Stacey Bertaldo, Summer Willmot, Kaylie Sharp and Alexis Perez.

Having 62 players and a deep class of seniors presented a chance for the Cyclones to be a force during the season against fellow Pueblo squads and fighters at the regional championships.

“I think the hardest part of this season was that we were so loaded with seniors,” Pisciotta said. “A lot of the other schools in the region lost seniors from last year and I felt like it was almost our turn with a stacked team of seniors.”

Officially, District 70 hasn’t announced a cancellation of spring sports and neither has the Colorado High School Activities Association as the organization waits further directions from state government officials.

But the odds of a season happening do look slim as the earliest schools will be allowed to return to normal is April 30, leaving girls tennis not much regular season time before a potential state tournament.

However, the hard work of the seniors is something Pisciotta is quick to make note of and was happy to see improve.

One in particular was No. 1 singles player in Stevenson, who took over the spot last year as a junior.

After a strong offseason of work, Pisciotta believes the three-sport athlete was ready to battle for the Pueblo crown and a spot in the state tournament come May.

“(Stevenson) put in a lot of time in the offseason, she always has,” Pisciotta said. “It was obvious she made another leap this year and I think she would have had a great season.

“Aly was much improved and a stronger player, very mature, smart player. I think she would have definitely been in the running for the regional championship.”

Stevenson might not get the chance to prove it on the court this season, but she still won by scoring a scholarship to play tennis at the University of Dubuque in Iowa next season.

Her fellow senior in Wood also earned the Kane Scholarship to attend UCCS next fall.

So while the championships and season might not be played out, the seniors of Pueblo West tennis have shown they are still winners.

