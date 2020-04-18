Facing a canceled spring sports season makes it easy to focus on the negative.

However, for the Centennial High School girls tennis team and its three seniors, coach Deidra Roque-Smith wants her players to remember what she has tried to teach them the most.

And that lesson is that tennis doesn’t go away when you graduate high school. Instead, its a sport you can play for a lifetime.

“You don’t want them to dwell on it, that’s my big thing is that I don’t want them to be super sad and I’m trying to stay really positive with them,” Roque-Smith said. “The greatest thing about tennis, and I say this all the time, is that it doesn’t stop after high school.

“It’s one of the very few high school sports where you’re lucky enough to be able to play it your entire life.”

The three seniors set to take their tennis lessons into the real world are Kori Rae Jaramillo, Jaelyn Hawken and Kaitlyn Beck.

Jaramillo and Hawken played tennis all four years of high school and lettered while Beck joined her sophomore year and was on track to get her first letter during the 2020 season.

Roque-Smith described how all three are involved with many school activities, with tennis giving them the chance to dig into their competitive side and let loose a little bit.

“Just watching those girls grow from barely knowing about the sport to playing it and being proficient at it and doing a good job,” Roque-Smith said. “Tennis isn’t their only thing, but it’s kind of like their outlet. It’s like their fun thing to do away from academics and you get to see their competitive side.”

That competitive side came out the most with Hawken as Roque-Smith described how she also coached Hawken’s older sister.

While Hawken is normally mild minored, the tennis court brought out a whole new look.

“Jaelyn came out as a freshman and I had her older sister,” Roque-Smith said. “It was just kind of more for fun, but then all of a sudden you saw this super competitive streak in her and she was like, ‘Well if my sister can do it, I can do it and I can do it better.’ It’s completely outside of her personality because it seems like she’s a real easy-going kid, but she gets out on the court and she’s super competitive.”

For Jaramillo, like the other girls, tennis was far from her only activity as she was also involved in photography, student government and many other aspects of Centennial High School.

“(Jaramillo) is your typical senior,” Roque-Smith said. “She was just involved with everything across the board so (tennis) would have been another highlight to her amazing year.”

So while the 2020 girls tennis season will be remembered for not happening, the senior Bulldogs still have three or more years to look back on of great memories from the team.

And if they’ve listened to Roque-Smith, there’s plenty more memories to be made within the sport no matter what court they get on to next.

“It’s not like tennis ends with the end of the season or your senior year,” Roque-Smith said. “I would hope they continue to play and it doesn’t have to be competitively. It could be wherever. It could be on college and they get on the intramural team.

“It’s where you find your group.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.