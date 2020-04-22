Even though spring athletics are canceled for the academic year, students at East High School are still going to have the chance to score.

The prize is a college scholarship worth $1,977 from the John Caligaris Scholarship Fund for a student-athlete who demonstrates what it means to be at East while out on the playing field.

The amount for the award is an ode to the man who the scholarship is named after in John Caligaris, who graduated from East in 1977 and dedicated a large portion of his life to giving back to his Eagles.

“Something that’s always been important to my dad (John Caligaris) was giving back and having that loyalty to your community and loyalty to your school,” Tony Caligaris, John’s son and one of the organizers of the scholarship, said. “He was really involved with the school for a large part of my upbringing.”

John Caligaris was the leading voice in creating the East High School Athletic Hall of Fame that began in 2006.

Prior to being chairman of the hall of fame, John was the treasurer of the East High School Alumni Foundation since 2003.

Some of John’s biggest accomplishments came from the alumni foundation like the $375,000 raised to build the Alumni Heritage Hall or the $18,000 raised in 2006 to purchase new uniforms for the football team.

John was eventually inducted into the EHS Golden Eagle Hall of Fame in 2012 for his work in helping the East community. He passed away on June 3, 2019.

“Even when the programs were kind of struggling, there were a couple years where our football team didn’t win a game, he was one of the people really supporting them,” Tony Caligaris said. “A lot of people jumped on when the program started winning and winning state championships, which was awesome. But it’s a little more difficult to support a program that isn’t winning and he really supported them all the way through.”

Coming up with the funds wasn’t a hard task for Tony and the rest of the Caligaris family that has helped put the scholarship fund in place, as well as a classmate of John’s in Paul Neari.

Tony described how they saw plenty of donations from the 1977 East High School class to help support their own in John.

Tony also said his own class of 2006 came through big in donations for the fund, which is an encouraging sign for the fund to potentially grow and allow for more than one winner a year in the coming years.

“The goal is to get it going larger every year and try to give out more to more kids every year,” Tony Caligaris said.

As for this year, applications have already been turned in and now it’s up to the Caligaris family and the East Alumni Foundation to help select a winner.

“We want it to be somebody that really loves East, that bleeds the gold and white,” Tony Caligaris said on the characteristics of a potential winner. “The type of person that is high effort, hard worker, someone that is full of heart and gives it their all. They want to be a part of something bigger than themselves, to be about the school.”

Now with the talk about East focusing on the rebuilding of the school, Tony feels like it’s a great time to help join in on reaching out to the East side community with the scholarship fund.

“When my dad passed, in his will, he gave a monetary donation to the school,” Tony said. “I’m currently on the design team for the new building. There’s so much energy and excitement with that, that it’s something that’s really catapulted all the momentum we’ve had as a school and community.

“If we can play a little role in making sure we help somebody out and continue that legacy of my dad of giving back, that’s something exciting to be a part of.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.