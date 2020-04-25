The Tony Andenucio Memorial Tournament celebrated its 40th anniversary last summer at the Runyon Field Sports Complex.

However, the 41st edition could be in trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After high school sports were officially canceled Tuesday, the next big sporting event for Pueblo is the ‘Nuch, which brings to town some of the region’s best summer baseball clubs for four days of action.

“We’re planning on getting started and doing all of our summer stuff as of right now,” Runyon general manager Greg LaSage said. “We’re trying to do everything to be prepared so when we do get the go ahead we’re ready to go.

“We haven’t canceled anything yet, but who knows what is going to happen?”

Other counties around the state and in the Denver area have decided to extend stay-at-home orders to the beginning of May, but Pueblo looks to fall in line with direction from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

That means plenty of factors need to be looked at first if the ‘Nuch or the complex itself can open up on time.

“We want everyone to be healthy and safe and do what everyone wants us to do,” LaSage said. “We’ve talked to all of the teams that are coming down and everyone is in the same boat, we just have to wait and see.

“Things are changing every day.”

The history of the ‘Nuch in Pueblo is well documented, like the fact a local team hasn’t won the title since 1984.

But the importance of the Pueblo lore is amplified this season with the high school ball players being left without a season at school.

“It’s a great tournament, it’s an awesome event and I watched it as a kid, I played in it,” LaSage said. “It would be great to be able to have it. It would be great to get all of those guys back down, but there’s a lot of moving parts with it.”

As of right now, the complex remains closed after the county decided to shut it down indefinitely back on March 13 when the Colorado High School Activities Association announced its original delay of the spring season.

Getting the complex back open will be the first task so teams can get back to practice, but there are plenty of benchmarks still to be reached in order for the gates to open.

“We have to get approval to do whatever we do,” LaSage said. “It’s a big step between don’t leave your house to get a bunch of people at a complex for sports.

“Hopefully within the next couple months we can at least progress to the point where we can get guys on the field and kids can participate.”

Still, the hope of returning to somewhat normal life is the goal for everyone trying to stay home and help fight off the coronavirus spread.

If the complex is able to open soon, LaSage believes they can implement safety guidelines, but the challenge will be identifying exactly what those are.

“I think the fact it being an outside venue could help, but you also have a group of kids playing with the same ball,” LaSage said. “You have to figure out, do you put all these kids in a dugout together? There’s so many little things about it.

“If we can get those guidelines that we have to follow, I’m sure we could adjust and do what we need to do.”

So while folks might be getting sick of their cabin fever, Runyon isn’t going to rush into either, even if the weather makes players and fans miss it more.

At the end of the day, safety will be what drives any decision.

“Our No. 1 thing is the safety of the kids and our families so we’re going to do all we can to promote safety,” LaSage said. “We’re looking forward to the day where we can get some activities.

“The field looks awesome.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.