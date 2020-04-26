Drew Lock couldn’t contain his excitement.

On Twitter following the first-round pick (15th) of Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy on Thursday night during the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos quarterback was ecstatic about having another weapon added to the offense:

“Jerry Jeudy, baby. Let’s go. As a fellow SEC guy, I’ve been watching you make plays for year. I’m just happy you’re on my team now. We have something special rolling here in Denver. Phil (, Melvin (Gordon), we’ve got Court (Courtland Sutton), we’ve got Day, Noah (Fant) and Tim (Patrick). Our O-line is rolling. You know our defense is going to play well, they always do. Call me whenever you need me, I’m ready to go through the playbook tonight, tomorrow, whenever you’re ready. I’m excited to have you on the squad.”

Jeudy’s response on Twitter: “Time to get to work @Broncos.”

Broncos’ President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway’s response in part on Twitter: “Thrilled to be able to select Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick…Excited to add Jerry to the Broncos.”

Over the past few months, the Broncos have surrounded Lock with plenty of playmakers, culminating with the three-day NFL Draft on Saturday.

The playground is complete.

First came the hire of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmer.

Then, four players arrived after signing during the offseason: running back Melvin Gordon, backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, tight end Nick Vannett and guard Graham Glasgow.

The draft provided three potential starters: Wide receivers Jeudy and KJ Hamler (2nd round) and center Lloyd Cushenberry (3rd round). Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will likely battle starter Fant as a starter. He was a teammate of Lock at Missouri and just so happened the two hooked up for 17 touchdowns in two seasons together.

On paper, the offensive players are in place to do some damage in the AFC West and try and keep up with defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. At least, it figures with this kind of talent, the Broncos can score more than 17 points a game like they did last season.

Youth, speed, playmakers. It appears Denver has it all on the offensive side heading into the 2020 season.

At least, the skill players.

Only one big problem. Somebody has to block for them.

I’ve always been of the persuasion that the best football teams are built on the offensive and defensive lines. That’s no secret.

Success starts with the big boys up front. No blocking, no success.

The Broncos have endured three consecutive losing seasons, missing the playoffs four straight times. Very un-Broncolike. Much of the reason for the lack of success has been the offensive line. At least, consistent play that enable playmakers to be playmakers.

That has to be tweaked. The addition of Glasgow and Cushenberry should help.

With all the talent in the backfield and in the passing game, a crease here or there would be nice.

In his post-draft comments, Broncos President of Football Operations and General Manager and John Elway said this: “We have good players on the offensive side already, but we had to add to that. We were able to do that especially with Jerry (Jeudy) as well as KJ (Hamler), the wide receivers, and then Albert O. (Okwuegbunam) today, with great speed at the tight end position. We just feel we had to add that explosiveness and we were able to get that done.”

Lock has been given the keys to drive this offense. He’s surrounded with oodles of talent and the Broncos brass has made sure he has support.

Of course, nothing matters until players hit the field to show off their wares.

But there’s hope in the Mile High City. Isn’t that what we yearn for every year?

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky