The message coach Bryan Vigil sent to his Pueblo West High School co-op boys lacrosse team early in the season was to play like it was your last time out.

Unfortunately, that ending came much sooner than anyone on the Cyclones squad anticipated or hoped for.

Still, the message of leaving everything out on the field, practice or a game, rings true more than ever for Vigil and the 12 seniors on the team.

“A big thing we talked about in practice was play like this was our last day,” Vigil said. “I think that’s one of the biggest messages you can reflect on from this season.

“Last year, they didn’t know it was going to be their last game. The senior night last year was their senior night essentially.”

Those 12 seniors include Zach Boelter, Mike Defusco, Maverick Singleton, Matthew Sanisteven, Cayden Carter, Joseph Wicker, Brady Sixkiller, Dante Federico, Chris Ortega, Kaden Brandenburg, Jaxon Garoutte and John Owens.

That group felt like they were starting to click, especially after Vigil implemented a new offensive scheme for the season that had the players and coaches growing in excitement with each practice and scrimmage.

“I had a good feeling about the starting offense this year,” Sixkiller, a senior at Pueblo West, said. “The new playbook that coach Vigil had for us was great. Plus with the chemistry that our offense had, which included myself, Marcus (Abeyta) and Lukas (Moran), we were going to be stronger than ever.”

More importantly than a new offense was the gained confidence of the deep group of seniors.

Vigil noted how each one was stepping up into an important leadership role to not only help the team, but recruit friends to come play the sport and help it grow in Pueblo.

“I’ve been coaching these seniors since middle school,” Vigil said, who took over as head coach last season and coached the freshman and JV levels two years prior. “We had a huge amount of leadership this year so we were really looking forward to it.

“They’re exactly what our program represents really.”

Sixkiller was returning for his final season after having the third most goals and points for the Cyclones last year with 15 goals and 19 points.

Seeing the way his high school career ended was tough for Vigil, but the amount of work Sixkiller put in over the offseason despite also playing football and wrestling was an impressive feat.

“(Brady) is one of the ones who took a huge step as a leader from last year to this year,” Vigil said. “We were really excited for him. He had an injury and was kind of sick right before the season got called, but even then he was coming to practice and helping out the new guys. He’s one of the ones who truly believed in our offense.”

No matter what, Sixkiller was looking out for his brothers on the field.

“It’s just this no-man-left-behind type of thing, (Sixkiller) would step up and help out the kids before and after practice,” Vigil said. “He always came over and would say, ‘Hey, what can I work on?’ It really reflected when he was playing.”

Pueblo West will still have its leading scorers from 2019 as juniors Lukas Moran and Marcus Abeyta still have one year left coming next spring.

So while the seniors have learned Vigil’s lesson of play like it’s your last day the hard way, the group can find comfort in knowing how much they were able to grow and represent the program.

“This is not how we wanted anything to end,” Vigil said. “But (the seniors) are all perfect examples of what our program is and what we want our alumni from this program to be like.”

Chieftain sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at awhite@chieftain.com or on Twitter @ajw_sports.