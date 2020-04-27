The annual Pueblo Home of Heroes golf tournament set for May 8 at Walking Stick Golf Course has been cancelled.

The tournament, which pairs an active military person from Fort Carson with local and regional players, raises money for scholarships for high school seniors in the JROTC program at each of the Pueblo area high schools.

The association felt that the timing of the tournament was too soon for people to be gathering again, and most of all we don’t want to be asking for funds from businesses who have been closed and will be struggling to get and keep their doors open due to the Coronavirus situation. We thank our wonderful longtime supporters and assure them our 2020 scholarships will be covered.

– Compiled by Jeff Letofsky