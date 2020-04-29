This story is part of our Senior Spotlight series where the Chieftain will collect stories from every local spring team’s seniors in order to recognize their hard work despite a canceled season from the coronavirus pandemic.

This was supposed to be a spring in which two Pueblo County High School senior girls golfers took their shot at qualifying for state.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit and they were left wondering what would have been.

For seniors Tara Butler and Alana Martinez, the end to their prep golfing careers were devastating.

Pueblo County coach Zack Koshak was really looking forward to watching Butler make a push for state.

"She missed the cut (for state) at regionals and golfed all summer," Koshak said. "Her first week of practice was the best she had ever played. She was focused and I felt like she had the opportunity to make state her senior year.

"To see her face when she was told the season was over was heartbreaking. She ended up being my No. 3 golfer last year (and was penciled in as No. 2 this season). Once the season was canceled she was one of the first to text me telling me she appreciated me as her coach. It was really sad because she wanted to prove to me and taken what I’ve taught her. It was a humbling experience as a coach."

Butler, also a cheerleader at Pueblo County, has a good attitude despite having her season cut short.

"It was a little bit upsetting," she said. "I feel short at regionals last year, took a couple bad holes. I was really excited to play this year, I was playing really good and really wanted make it to state this year.

"If I did play good, I was going to try to play at the collegiate level and still may do that, possibly UCCS (University of Colorado-Colorado Springs."

Not getting to play with her teammates this season was Butler’s biggest disappointment.

"Not being able to play with my teammates was really upsetting," she said. "It is heartbreaking. Golf is my favorite sport. Cheerleading ended in February and I was really excited to see what I could do my senior year."

As for the future, Butler is unsure what college she’ll attend but she wants to study forensic psychology and walk on to a golf team.

Martinez’s story is even more gut-wrenching. She wasn’t able to play as a junior because of a medical condition after golfing as a freshman and sophomore. And as a senior, there was no season at all.

"She was really promising," Koshak said. "She probably would have been our No. 3 or 4 player and at least had a chance to make it to state."

Martinez, who also is heavily into 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America), said she has just been rolling with the punches since the golf season was canceled.

"I played my freshman and sophomore year and I was super excited," she said. "Now, here we are.

"We practiced a week and that Thursday before we were going to leave for our first tournament when they shut everything down.

"It was tough. I was really looking for the closure of our last tournament, our last high school moments."

Martinez has plans to continue her education at Laramie (Wyoming) County Community College where she’s planning on studying agriculture business.

Koshak remembers the day when he found out spring sports were placed on hold.

"It was crazy," said Koshak, a math teacher at Pueblo County. "I was at school and got a text message from my wife saying that spring sports were postponed. That was the craziest thing in the world. There’s no way we went that far this quick."

After that, Koshak received an email from CHSAA saying the spring sports seasons were postponed for two weeks.

"My phone was getting blown up with all my golfer asking ‘Is this true?’" he said. "Both my seniors came to me crying."

Butler and Martinez weren’t the only ones impacted by the decision. Junior Mackenzie Parlett, the Hornets’ No. 1 player, also was in line to land another state berth after going to state last spring. She finished third at regionals with a career-best 89 and was Pueblo’s third highest placer at state, which was cut back from a two-day tournament to one day because of weather.

