This story is a part of the “Checking in with” series in The Pueblo Chieftain. Each week, we will take a look into the current lives of some of Pueblo’s standout student-athletes and how their hometown helped shaped their past, present and future. This article details former South High School golf standout Sarah Ruybalid and her struggles with an eating disorder and how she’s overcome that.

Sarah Ruybalid used golf as an avenue to get to college.

Golf had defined her. But it also controlled her.

She had the world at her feet, but a dark secret sent her careening down a rocky path. She suffered with anorexia, but came out on the other side better for it.

Despite going through difficult times, the former South High School standout has landed on her feet and found success on the coastline of Southern California.

A prep sensation

During her sophomore, junior and senior years at South, Ruybalid was girls golf in Pueblo. She never lost a local tournament, was the South-Central League medalist three years in a row and was the regional champion all three years.

That thrust her into the state tournament, where she finished third three times.

Ruybalid was heavily recruited and signed a letter of intent during the spring of her junior season to play at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

A deep, dark secret

While everything appeared great on the outside, Ruybalid was struggling inside.

“My struggle with an eating disorder began at age 15,” Ruybalid said. “At the same time I was thriving on the golf course, breaking records and making headlines, a darkness was growing inside of me that I was determined to hide.

“As a senior in high school, I committed to the University of Colorado on a full-ride scholarship, but my health had truly plummeted.”

The pressure to earn a scholarship caught up to her.

The pressure to perfect my golf game, spend countless hours practicing and obtain a scholarship, combined with the everyday pressures that many teenagers face, led to a downward spiral in my mental and physical health. By the time I graduated from high school, I was barely 100 pounds, anorexic and severely depressed.”

Spiraling down

Ruybalid still went to Boulder to chase her dreams. But the dark cloud and failing health followed her there.

“My problems only worsened as I began my freshman year at CU,” she said. “Any student-athlete will tell you that college athletics is a full-time job. Days began at 6 a.m. in the gym, followed by a full class load and over 20 hours a week on the (golf) course.

“This was a demanding schedule for every athlete, but for a person who went days at a time without eating and compulsively over-exercised, it was next to impossible.”

The schedule began to take its toll on Ruybalid, the athlete.

“My golf game suffered; I failed to score well or make the traveling team; classwork became a struggle; and my mental health continued to spiral.

“When school resumed, I took a medical red-shirt classification (leave of absence) from the golf team, withdrew from school and spent time at an inpatient care facility.”

Going into rehabilitation began a long, difficult process that Ruybalid said will be ongoing for the rest of her life.

One more shot at golf

She returned to school the next fall and gave golf another shot. But she wasn’t ready either mentally or physically and admitted, “It wasn’t working. I notified my coaches, and my health was poor and I really wasn’t competing. I came back in the fall, but it didn’t last.”

Not only was the physical part of recovery difficult, but the mental aspect became a real grind.

“I went cold turkey and didn’t pick up a golf club for the next four years,” Ruybalid said. “Being a golfer was once my entire identity and it became something too painful to even talk about. It took many years to realize that my eating disorder stemmed from my need for control. The game itself and the pressure to perform had become uncontrollable and my health suffered.”

Long road back

Ruybalid continued therapy at two different sites in Denver and Boulder. She continued going to school and found a job.

In all, it took eight years for her to attain a degree.

She stayed in the Boulder area for the next five years, working at a health club, doing marketing and going to school one class at a time.

Slowly, but surely, she began to get better. Her strength returned but more importantly, so did her mental health.

Moving out West

In her mid-20s, Ruybalid found a path to her life that included golf.

“Years later, a job opportunity took me to Southern California,” she said. “For the first time, I realized that the game of golf could play a role in my life even if it wasn’t at a competitive level.

“My first stop was a job at an exclusive country club that PGA Tour pros, including Fred Couples, call home. This led to unique opportunities including a brief time spent working for NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka. Along the way, my passion for the game grew back, and this time around it was all positive.

“I now live and work in Laguna Beach and I get out on the course every chance I get. No scorecard, no stress.”

Finding her niche

Ruybalid still deals with her disease every day. But she’s found joy in life.

And, she’s been dating the same man for six years.

“It’s nice to know you can turn things around with the right help and right support system,” Ruybalid said. “I did come full circle. Golf opened up quite a few avenues for me although I wasn’t golfing or competing.

“Golf was a stepping stone for me because I had a golf background. That opened doors for me that led to other things. Being a golfer you meet people from so many walks of life.”

Ruybalid now works as a commercial real estate agent in Laguna Beach.

“Having learned to play golf on a municipal course where cutoff jeans and cans of beer are commonplace, to playing California’s finest resort courses, I can truly say that the game of golf is a part of my life that I wouldn’t rewrite,” she said.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky