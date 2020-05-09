Willie Mays once said, “In order to excel, you must be completely dedicated to your chosen sport.” This is something the Southern Colorado Precision Volleyball 18s Red team has displayed throughout their 2019-2020 season.

The team, headed by coach Joel Hecht, competes in the Rocky Mountain Region (RMR) that stretches throughout all of Colorado.

The Red Team features four players from Pueblo County in Linsey Whipple (East), Jalynn Sharp (East), Teyah Duran (Pueblo West) and Jessie Vallejos (Swallows Charter).

This season, the team posted a 19-3 record – no small feat considering their team is composed of young women who began playing together just this season.

Now, the group has received an invite to compete in the 2020 USA Volleyball Girls 18s Junior National Championship slated for June 23-25 in Reno, Nevada.

“We had an amazing season,” Hecht said. “Of the three tournaments we played in the RMR, we won two of the three. Which was really cool, especially when you’re playing against a lot of bigger clubs from the Springs and Denver area. So this group, about four or five of them have been together for about three years. The rest of them, we have some new girls, some girls that have played in their hometown that were looking for something a little different and maybe a little more of a competitive team.”

Hecht added the team’s diversity as far as location is one reason, he believes this is the most dedicated team he has ever coached.

“We have girls from all over Southern Colorado – we have girls from La Veta, Fowler, Swink, Florence, a couple in town, Walsenburg, Pueblo West. So, for all these girls to travel in town for practices during the week then travel to play too, it was really cool for us to have a record like that this year.”

Building a competitive, traveling team that haven’t played together for years yet still have the cohesiveness this team does is something Hecht said is tough to replicate.

“To have them game day ready, mentally prepared, physically prepared and to mesh – these girls have worked really hard,” Hecht said. “They have gotten along incredibly well since day one, not only have they gotten along well, it’s transferred onto the volleyball court too.”

Being selected for the national tournament in Reno is something no local team has been chosen for before.

Hecht explained there are two styles of national tournaments.

“One is the overall nationals that we were competing for, and then the other is an invite only based on your record and how well you’re playing,” Hecht said.

The night before the team was going to play in the Cross Roads Tournament to compete for a bid in the national tournament, Hecht found out the season had been canceled.

“About a week and a half later, I got an email saying they wanted to invite us to a specific division of nationals,” Hecht said. “So, to tell the girls we still had a chance – I mean they were really disappointed especially based on how well we had been playing, trying to go to this really big tournament; it was devastating for them. For these girls this was their last chance to play together as well as do any high school style event, so when we found out we got an offer to play in Reno we were super excited.”

Eight of the girls who play for Hecht are seniors, and six of them have committed to playing collegiate volleyball, so this tournament is their last step before moving on to the next level.

One of those seniors, Linsey Whipple currently attends East High School and has committed to furthering her volleyball career at Otero Junior College.

“She’s amazing,” Hecht said. “I’ve had her forever; it’s never been a wonder if she’s going to make my team ... She is a leader, she’s a fiery kid and she’s so much fun. I’ve been super proud of her.”

Whipple said the loss of the season was shocking, but once she found out about the tournament in Reno her excitement couldn’t be contained.

“Playing with those girls is so fun because everyone wants to win,” Whipple said. “It’s not like where you play for school and some people are there for fun, we’re really competitive. Everyone works hard and pushes each other.”

Hecht said when playing in the tournament set for June 23-25 became an opportunity for the team, it was a priority of his to give the girls every opportunity to succeed while following the social distancing protocols.

“We did a bunch of stuff as far as sending suggestions through text messaging – you know ‘Hey here are some workouts you can do,’” Hecht said. “Once everything started getting lifted, we started meeting in groups of three or four and we would just pep around and talk a little bit, pass the ball. (Friday) we got a small group of them together just to talk, and we did a couple drills in my back yard. Trying to get them prepared mentally to go and play competitive ball in Reno, but not having the ability to practice is a pretty big bummer.”

Whipple is wary of whether the tournament will still be held because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she remains hopeful because volleyball was her first passion in life.

“It means so much to me,” Whipple said. “It was the first time I felt really competitive, and that really helped me in school because I was like, ‘I’ve got to get good grades so I can play volleyball and stay on top of everything.’ I’m excited to play at the next level and push even further.”

With the repercussions of the pandemic, Hecht said his first worry was whether the team and their parents would want to risk traveling to Reno.

“It was surprising when I first got the invite, I was like you know we’re going to do this all together or not at all,” Hecht said. “So I messaged all of my girls and all of their parents and said, ‘Hey I need to know what your thoughts are on this, what’s your commitment?’

“Within 20 minutes I had responses from all parents and all players saying, ‘If we get the opportunity we’re going.’ The only thing that has mildly held us back more than anything else is the financials of it.”

Hecht added, the team usually has most of the season to plan and prepare for the financial aspect of being a traveling team, but for this tournament they have only had a month.

Many of the parents are facing financial difficulty because of the shutdowns and layoffs caused by COVID-19.

To raise funds necessary for the team to compete, Hecht has started a GoFundMe.

“Naturally we understand that times are tough for a lot of people,” Hecht said. “My biggest push is that these girls have worked so hard ... I was like, we have to find a way to give these girls one more shot. To play together, to finish their senior years off right, whether or not they will be able to graduate with their class, I was like if I can give them this I will find any and every way.”

Hecht added the overall goal of competing in the national tournament is to win and be competitive, but the core of his ambition is to provide the girls with the opportunity to make up for time lost.

When asked what it’s like to have a coach like Hecht that is so passionate, Whipple said with a laugh, “Yeah, sometimes he’s a little too energetic for me, but I need it. He’s a good coach and he’s really good with motivation, that’s what we need.”

So far, the team has raised nearly $2,600 of their $5,000 goal. Donations can be made by following the link here.

Chieftain sports reporter Alexis Smith can be reached by email at asmith@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/smith_alexis27