Lauren Avila is flying down the field as she always does when the ball is in her stick.

It’s the 2019 girls lacrosse season, and the midfielder for Pueblo West High School’s co-op team has been on fire with 63 goals in only eight games.

Easily the top scorer in all of Colorado.

The Cyclones are off to a 6-1 start, the best in program history, and are looking for win No. 7 against Rampart on April 17, 2019, at Pine Creek Stadium.

Two weeks earlier, Avila was back east on an unofficial visit to Duke University. She was being recruited by the Blue Devils, a perennial top-10 lacrosse program in the NCAA Div. I.

Avila plants her powerful legs to launch another rocket shot toward the net. Her shot has been clocked at 78 mph, faster than most boys can shoot.

But instead of hearing the pop of the net, Avila hears a pop in her left knee.

“I’m running down the field and I feel it pop,” Avila said. “I finish shooting and I just fall and I’m lying on my stomach just grabbing my (left) knee and screaming and crying.”

Avila’s father, Rob, runs down the bleachers and races to his daughter. He helps carry her off the field.

Lauren pleads for her dad to let her go back on the field.

The look in her father’s eyes tells a different story.

With a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee, the difficult and painful road back to the lacrosse field began that day.

But over the next year, Lauren would learn more about herself than any game of lacrosse could teach her.

True love

Falling in love with lacrosse didn’t take long for Lauren, even if her first introduction to the sport came a bit out of the blue.

Rob Avila, her father, heard about the sport from a friend, took a trip to Colorado Springs to get some equipment, threw Lauren and her older sister, Jocelyn, in the back of his truck and took them to Colorado State University-Pueblo's field to practice.

"He just picked us up and dropped us off," Lauren recalls. "So we get out of the car and we practice and practice and I remember my first year, I never really understood it. So I just chased the girl that had the ball.

"That’s kind of how we got into lacrosse. I enjoyed the pace of the game. I liked how fast it was. Eventually, we all just kind of fell in love with it and everybody started playing.“

But Lauren knew plenty about being competitive; the Pueblo County senior's love for sports began by playing soccer.

Her first lacrosse season came in seventh grade, and she quickly became a star with the Pueblo Heroes team.

Going into high school, Lauren was confident in her abilities.

“(Lauren’s) freshman year, when she came in, she was a great player and she was a stud,” Cyclones coach Manuel Torres said. “She came from the Heroes and I think they pretty much let her do what she wanted. I think she came into the program thinking, ‘I’m going to do what I want.’”

Lauren did exactly that and scored 44 goals her first season to lead the Cyclones.

But the team only went 3-10 and 0-7 in league. It was clear a change would be needed if Lauren wanted to see the team succeed.

“Me and her used to butt heads and there were times she told me, ‘I’m going to bench myself,’” Torres said. “Me and her would fight like that, but that drew me to mentor Lauren and respect her and she started respecting me. And by her sophomore year, me and her were clicking together and just from there, win.”

A competitive fire

Lauren lit up the scoreboard again in her sophomore year, posting 69 goals, the sixth most in Colorado’s only classification for girls lacrosse in Class 5A that season.

The team improved to 5-8 that season as her teammates started to appreciate the fire and intensity that Lauren brought each day.

“A lot of people don’t really know what Lauren’s like because she’s so serious and so competitive all the time,” Cyclones senior teammate Paloma Cura said. “Outside of it, I think she is so funny and she’s so passionate about everything she does. She has four other sisters and she’s an amazing teammate, and I think it’s because she’s been such an amazing sister.”

Those skills eventually helped Lauren land a spot in camps in California and at Denver University, both of which attracted scouts from some of the top colleges in the country.

“(Lauren) was invited to something called the Elite 12 showcase at DU and that’s where she actually caught the eye of a lot of these coaches,” Rob Avila said. “She won something called the King of the Hill that year in the summertime and from that point forward, that’s how they got familiar with Lauren.”

Emails from scouts from the likes of Duke and Georgetown started to roll into the inbox of the Avila family as Lauren geared up for her junior season.

Watching the competition from around the country at the camps gave Lauren a gauge of what it would take for her to set herself apart from the crowd.

“When no one else is looking, that’s when (Lauren’s) working the hardest and that’s what makes an athlete,” Torres said. “If you look at some of these athletes and why they’re so great, they’re working out when no one’s around and no one’s watching them. They don’t need to prove anything to anyone, they’re working out hard for themselves. That’s Lauren.”

Crashing down

In her junior season and facing Rampart, Lauren tacked on two more goals, bringing her season total to 63 — 13 more than the next closest player in the state as of April 17, 2019.

But then, the devastating injury.

Pueblo West held on to win the game and move to 7-1, but questions remained about whether Lauren had torn the ACL in her left knee.

“From my vantage point, it didn’t seem like it was very severe, to be frank,” said Rob Avila, who as founder of AIM Integrative Medicine understands injuries. “That’s when coach Torres had me come onto the field. There’s a sick feeling that you get initially.

“So I went onto the field, I evaluated her and, of course, the orthopedic test I did was positive and I knew right off the bat.”

An MRI the next day took away the last, slim hope.

“It’s kind of a funny story because I hurt it that night; we drove back; and the next day I was on prom court for (Pueblo County) high school,” Lauren said. “I had my knee brace on under my dress that they gave me and I was on crutches for prom court. And then that afternoon, we went back to the doctors and they took MRIs.

“I kind of still had a feeling I tore it, but I tried not to think about it. They told me and it was a lot of tears, a lot of disappointment.”

The next step was to find an orthopedic surgeon to repair Lauren’s torn ACL.

Going through that process and coming to terms with what had transpired was difficult for Lauren.

“There was a tremendous amount of anger ..." her father said. “When we finally decided we were going to go with a particular surgeon, you could sense right at that moment after he had confirmed everything through MRI and furthering testing, the depression set in.”

After the surgery, Lauren debated on whether to tell the college coaches recruiting her about the injury or not.

Talks with her dad and the family eventually led Lauren to be transparent with the recruiters.

Once the word was out, only a few coaches stayed in touch with Lauren, but it was clear the interest had waned.

Most moved on to the next recruit.

“These top schools have kids after kids across the country. There are 49 other Laurens in 49 other states,” Rob said. “If she would have signed and then been injured, no problem ... We were looking at the schools that were interested and we were determining what would be the best fit for her and her education, not just lacrosse.”

The hard work begins

Pueblo West went 1-6 the rest of the way to finish the season 8-7, which still was significant as it marked the program’s first winning season.

Lauren made sure to attend every practice and every game she could to support her team and help coach where she could.

However, the loss of the state’s best scorer was evident.

“It was still sad we lost her because we’d rather have her on the field,” Torres said. “But I remember that night. And I went home and I’ll be honest, I cried a little bit. Like, how could this happen to my best player? She was gearing up for a good year.”

Lauren began physical therapy a few weeks after her surgery, but she always had been a hard worker. She was going to cope with the physical rehabilitation.

Instead, the mental part would be her biggest hurdle.

And the emotions started winning the first few rounds.

Noticing their daughter going through the motions of physical therapy, Rob and his wife, Kellie, decided to have Lauren volunteer in a division of AIM that works with special needs children and pediatric therapy.

Seeing what the children did every day to live a normal life with a smile on their face gave Lauren some perspective.

“It was inspiring for me because I saw the way they embrace their journey and they weren’t hindered by their circumstance," Lauren said of the youngsters with whom she was working.

There was no more time to feel sorry for herself.

With the 2020 season less than a year away, Lauren started to kick her recovery into full gear.

Physical therapy was a breeze as Lauren took her training to the next level with 5 a.m. trips to FAST Gym before school to work with trainer and owner Paul Andrada.

“I didn’t know an exact timeline because that was ultimately up to her doctors, but judging from the way she was moving, I knew we had a long road ahead,” Andrada said. “I was very impressed with her work ethic and desire to get back on the field, showing up at the gym at 5:30 a.m. three times a week.”

Lauren kept personal blogs of the progress she was making to help keep her motivated. The blogs helped her reflect on all that she accomplished and how she needed to keep pushing forward.

“I was able to make these videos and I saw myself making those improvements,” Lauren said. “It’s a tough road to go down, definitely upsetting … I was able to let a lot of my feelings out through my blog.”

Back where she belonged

With therapy going well for Lauren, the next decision was what to do about basketball as she also was a standout on the hardwood for the Hornets.

The love of lacrosse won, though, meaning Lauren had to make the tough decision to forgo her senior basketball season.

“That decision was made by her,” her father said of the choice to skip basketball. “I would communicate with her, but a lot of the decisions that have been made from that point forward have been brought together by a family. But the final decision has always been Lauren’s.”

Those decisions worked. With this spring's lacrosse season ready to begin, Lauren was back 100 percent and ready for another standout year.

“She worked hard to make a comeback because she wasn’t predicted to come back at all,” Torres said. “But here she is, opening day of practice, she was the first one on the field.”

The 2020 season was a chance for Lauren to regain everything she had lost.

Sure, most colleges had already filled recruiting classes, but the type of season Lauren was prepared to have would have persuaded many to take a good look at her.

She had lofty but attainable goals: Win the scoring title. Put up a second winning season. Get the team into the playoffs.

With a switch on offense to put Lauren at attack, plus four fellow seniors around her, there seemed to be nothing that could slow down her comeback.

At least, nothing on the field.

“I think she was going to break the scoring record,” Torres said. “There was no doubt in my mind. She was on fire and she wanted it.”

The cruel turns of fate

The Colorado High School Activities Association announced on March 12 that spring sports would be delayed until April 6 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Days passed. The delay was pushed to April 30.

But before that date was reached, the difficult decision was made by the CHSAA on April 21 that no spring sports would be played in 2020.

“It was definitely a gut punch for her. It took all the wind out of her,” Rob Avila said. “I think deep down inside (through all the delays), she kind of knew.

“She had always held out hope though.”

The sudden end was stunning not only for Lauren, but for every senior in the country who was looking forward to finishing their high school careers.

But not all of those athletes would wake up at 5 a.m. to train just for the chance to be on the field again.

“It bugs me when you have a kid that special, that good and she can’t finish her career,” Torres said. “The hardest part is we don’t get to say goodbye to her the way we wanted to say goodbye.”

Injured for a reason?

Certainly, there was pain.

There were questions of whether the year of grueling rehabilitation was worth it.

Instead, the cancellation of her senior season provided illumination.

“I was excited to play, especially getting back on the field. But I think everything happens for a reason; that’s kind of my twist on it,” Lauren said. “I feel like what’s meant to be, always will be. I think I was injured for a reason.”

With the last season and a half of her high school career, a chance to make program history and potential Division I scholarships all gone, the senior still found comfort.

“I think (the injury) was a blessing in disguise for her because her injury really changed her,” Cura, Lauren’s senior teammate, said. “We talked and she had just said, ‘I think this is what God wanted for me and it led me to something else. I think I would have got hurt again if I had a playable season.’”

Instead of responding with anger and depression as she had endured when her ACL tore, Lauren chose to attack the canceled season with peace.

Knowing in her heart that there is a plan for her, plus the support of her family, Lauren stayed grounded to what truly is most important.

“When we were going through this, we talked a lot about family and you always have a chance to be grounded to what really brings you close,” Rob Avila said. “Even through everything has happened, this girl has dusted herself off and she’s going to come back stronger than ever.”

Still, she’ll rise

Lauren didn’t just get the job done on the athletic fields. She busted her tail in the classroom as well.

That hard work resulted in a scholarship to the Heider College of Business at Creighton University and she was accepted into the Dean’s Fellows Honors Program.

Lauren's knee and hard work has put her in position to try to walk on to a college women's lacrosse team.

Trouble is, Creighton doesn’t have a women’s lacrosse program. But that's OK.

“Everybody has to hang up the cleats at some point in their life,” Lauren said. “I think that time for me just came a little sooner than what I expected, but I know my end goal.”

The goal is to get her doctorate degree and become an orthopedic surgeon.

Her specialization? ACL repair.

“This injury was definitely tough, but I had the opportunity to meet with several different surgeons and watch them prepare for pre- and post-surgery, which definitely affirmed my goal,” Lauren said. “I’m excited because I’ll be able to relate to my patients.”

Lauren won’t be alone at her new home in Nebraska as her older sister, Jocelyn, currently attends Creighton and is on the Blue Jays’ rowing team.

Rowing and potentially walking on to the women’s basketball team are options for Lauren, but getting the chance to stay with family is more important.

After all, Lauren said her favorite memories of the Cyclones lacrosse team was getting to play with Jocelyn and her younger sister, Jordan.

“I think it will be good for us to go there together; I’ll have someone there with me,” Lauren said. “It’s going to be weird leaving three little ones here.”

Those three little ones already have taken after their big sister on the lacrosse field. Jordan finished second in the state last season in assists with 47 as a freshman.

And Torres is excited to get more Avila family reinforcements next season.

“I tease (Lauren), too, though because her sister (Morgan), who’s in eighth grade and will be a freshman next year with us, she’s a stud,” Torres said. “I say, ‘Well there’s your replacement, and she’s probably a little bit better,’ and (Lauren) gets so mad at me.”

Throughout the process, family and faith always were there for Lauren to hold onto, as well as a verse from the poem: “Still, I Rise,” by Maya Angelou.

Angelou’s poem describes situations of continuously being beaten down, but remaining strong.

That’s the same advice Lauren will give to her future patients.

“Anybody going through this, I would just say you have to stay focused and determined and you have to be positive and know that you can get there,” Lauren said.

Lauren is still just a teenager set to graduate from high school, so life still has plenty of more obstacles to try to throw at her. She is ready.

Because like the poem she held so close to her heart through her recovery and canceled season, there’s only one response to expect from Lauren:

She will rise.

