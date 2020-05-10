While the reality of an NFL season remains uncertain, we can still evaluate the 2020 Denver Broncos schedule.

We can all get excited about the prospects. Besides, it’s what we do.

Denver received some respect from the schedule makers with three primetime regular season games – on Thursday night (at New York Jets, Oct. 1), Sunday night (vs. Tennessee Sept 14) and Monday night (at Kansas City, Dec. 6).

Four of Denver’s home games are against 2019 playoff teams.

At first glance, the Broncos’ schedule is top-heavy early in the season and that requires Denver gets off to a quick start, even with a young team.

After opening at home against the Titans on a Monday night, the Broncos travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben and the Steelers, then return home to tangle with the new-look Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady.

Following are two road games with a quick turnaround on a Thursday night against the New York Jets followed by a trip to New England and the Brady-less Patriots.

That’s three road tilts in the first five games, a challenge at best regardless of the competition.

The Monday Night Football appearance will set a record for longest streak (29 years, 1992-present) in league history.

It also will mark the start of the 20th season at Empower Field at Mile High as Denver opens its season at home for the ninth time in 10 years.

Denver, which plays against the AFC East and the NFC South this season, completes a three-week run against the East with the Miami Dolphins at home before opening the AFC West schedule with a home date against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

That completes the first seven games of the season before Denver receives a bye.

The Broncos have won eight of their past 10 season-opening games, tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the league’s best all-time record in week 1 (39-20-1, .658). They have begun the season against the Titans/Oilers franchise twice before, the last coming Sept. 17, 1972 (Denver 30, Houston 17).

Optimistically, the Broncos could be 5-2 after the first seven games. Let’s figure Denver wins its first two home games against Tennessee and Tampa Bay, drops a toughie at Pittsburgh and sweeps the Jets, Patriots and Dolphins before losing at home to the Chiefs.

Like I said, that’s being very optimistic.

With second-year quarterback Drew Lock, a new offensive coordinator and a new-fangled offense, it figures to take time for Denver to find its stride on the offensive side of the ball. So, 5-2 could be a stretch.

Then comes the second half of the season with nine consecutive weeks that includes five road games and four home games. That also includes five games against AFC West foes, two games apiece home-and-home against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders and that nasty Monday Night roadie at Kansas City.

The other games outside of the AFC West include road trips to Atlanta and Carolina and a home game against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints and a home date against the Buffalo Bills.

The second half of the season following the bye will be all about momentum. Should the Broncos enter the final nine games above the .500 mark, their potential grows. Getting to or above the .500 mark won’t be an easy task but it is doable.

In all, a difficult schedule to be sure. But don’t all NFL schedules look difficult in the offseason?

Prediction: Broncos go 9-7 and get into playoffs as wild card.

Chieftain interim sports editor Jeff Letofsky can be reached at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @JeffLetofsky