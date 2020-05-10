JOHN WRISTEN

John Wristen, who spearheaded the return of football to Colorado State University-Pueblo as its head coach, has reacted to his team being named the fourth best program of the 2010s. He did so with a letter written to the players and coaches, the athletics administration and support staff, the donors, the fans and all of Pack Nation last Friday.

Here’s Wristen’s letter: July 3, 2007 was the date I was given the opportunity to build and lead a program from the ground up. To be honest with you, I believed that what you watched on the video was the standard, not a hope. To be clear, the sustained success of our program is a direct result of the unyielding commitment and hard work of the amazing coaches that have gone through our program over the past 13 years. In addition, the special groups of players that played in the inaugural season who established the culture, attitude and work ethic that laid the foundation for future teams. As coaches, we have been blessed to have many outstanding players come through our program over the past 13 years. The trainers/support staff who all bought into the vision of the "PACK WAY" allowed us to develop the young men during their time in our program. The results you witnessed on Saturday's during the fall, was a direct result of the strength and conditioning program, who took our players to another level. The support of the CSU-Pueblo administration must be recognized, with a special thank you to (director of athletics) Joe Folda for his outstanding guidance, leadership and ability to listen. BUT most of all, it was the people that made up Friends of Football (FOF) who gave their time, energy and financial support, providing us a chance to put something like this together. None of this would have been possible, without the vision, passion and winning attitude of Dan DeRose. Only IN PUEBLO, COLORADO, could WE HAVE ACCOMPLISHED THIS. I'm looking forward to the next decade of PACK FOOTBALL!

Thank you - y

You know how to spell fun - WIN!

John Wristen

Wristen explained why he wrote the letter.

“I wrote it to Friends of Football specifically and wanted to share it with our people and the public,” Wristen said. It needed to be done and said.

“I want people to be excited about what we’ve done, the future and where we’re going. I’ve appreciated the opporunity and the players and coaches we’ve worked with over the years. I wanted to be able to say thanks.”

